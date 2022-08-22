Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i is a Windows tablet with a 12.3 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS LCD display, a detachable backlit keyboard, and a 15-watt Intel Alder Lake-U processor.

First announced in February, the IdeaPad Duet 5i is now available for purchase in countries including the US, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

The only model available in the US at launch appears to be a Best Buy exclusive version that sells for $790 and features an Intel Core i3-1215U processor (2 Performance cores, 4 Efficiency cores, and Intel UHD graphics), 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

But the company offers higher-performance models with Intel Core i5-1235U and Core i7-1255U processor options, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSDs in other countries. Lenovo also mentioned in February that there would be an entry-level model with an Intel Pentium 8505 processor, but I haven’t seen that model on sale anywhere yet and it’s not listed in Lenovo’s product database.

The memory is in the form of LPDDR4x-4266 RAM that’s soldered to the mainboard and therefore not user upgradeable. But for storage the tablet computer has a user-replaceable M.2 2242 PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

Other features include a 5MP front-facing camera with IR support for facial recognition, a 5MP rear camera, a 50 Wh battery and 65W power adapter, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports that can be used for charging, data, or connecting up to two 4K displays.

The tablet ships standard with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard and also works with an optional Lenovo Active Pen 3, which is sold separately.

IdeaPad Duet 5i (12”, 7) Display 12.35”

2560 x 1600 pixels

16:10

IPS LCD

96% DCI-P3

Dolby Vision

450 nits

Gorilla Glass touchscreen Processor Core i7-1255U

Core i5-1235U

Core i3-1215U

Pentium 8505 Accessories Active Pen 3 (optional)

Detachable Bluetooth keyboard (included) Memory 4GB / 8GB / 16GB

LPDDR4x Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1 TB

M.2 PCie SSD Operating System Windows 11 Battery & charging 50WHr

Rapid Charge Express (3 hours battery life from 15 minute charge) Cameras 5MP IR camera (front)

5MP (rear) Ports 2x Full function USB-C

1x Audio Jack Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Audio Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos Dimensions 288.3 x 193 x 9.45mm

11.35″ x 7.59″ x 0.37″ Weight Tablet: 810 grams (1.78 pounds)

Folio Case: 360 grams (0.79 pounds

via TabletMonkeys