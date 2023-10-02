Lenovo’s first three Chromebook Plus laptops include two models with 14 inch displays that should be available in the US and around the world this month, plus a 16 inch model with gaming features that will be available in select markets, but not the US.

All three new ChromeOS laptops feature Intel Core i3 or better processors, 1080p or higher-resolution displays, and at least 8GB of RAM.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus actually launched quietly earlier this month, although we didn’t know it was going to be branded as a Chromebook Plus laptop at the time.

It’s a 14 inch notebook with a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display with up to 300 nits brightness, an Intel Core i3-N305 Alder octa-core Alder Lake-N processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo says the laptop, which starts at $550, should also be available with a choice of touchscreen or non-touch display options.

All models feature a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4b port, a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo 2W speakers, a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1.

The laptop measures 324 x 216 x 19mm (12.8″ x 8.5″ x 0.8″ and has a starting weight of 1.5 kg (3.3 pounds).

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

This model is a tad heavier, at 1.62 kg (3.57 pounds), but actually has a pretty similar overall footprint at 316 x 229 x 20mm (12.4″ x 9″ x 0.8″).

Unlike the IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus, the Flex 5i is a convertible model with a touchscreen display and a 360 degree hinge, as well as support for an optional Lenovo USI Pen, which is not included in the base price of $500.

Lenovo says the Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is available with Intel Core i3-1315U or Core i5-1334U processor options, features 8GB of LPDDR4X memory, and comes with either 128GB of eMMC storage or a 256GB or 512GB SSD.

The laptop has a 300-nit FHD IPS LCD display panel, a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, stereo 2W speakers, and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.0.

Ports include:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus

Available in Europe for $599 and up, this is the largest laptop of bunch, and it has a few premium features including a 16 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel 120 Hz 350 nit display, an RGB backlit keyboard, quad 2W speakers, and optional support for up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

But the laptop isn’t necessarily the most powerful of the bunch, as it comes with a choice of Intel Core i3-1215U or Core i5-1235U chips rather than the newer 13th-gen Intel Core processor options available with the Flex 5i.

Prices start at 599 Euros, and this notebook is available with 128GB of eMMC storage or a 256GB or 512GB user-replaceable M.2 2242 PCIe SSD as well as 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of non-replaceable LPDDR4x memory.

Ports include:

2 x USB 3.2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort Alt Mode and USB Power Delivery)

2 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

The laptop supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.

