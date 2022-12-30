Before PC makers like Asus and Lenovo started producing tablets with foldable displays that allowed you to use them like a laptop, a handful of companies had tried something a little different: dual-screen laptops that put a second screen where you’d normally find a keyboard.

It’s been a little while since we’ve seen a new entry in this space. But it looks like Lenovo’s going to give the form-factor another try. Evan Blass has shared some leaked pictures of an upcoming Lenovo YogaBook 9i 13 that appears to be a dual-screen computer that can be used as a laptop or tablet.

Blass says the YogaBook 9i 13 will be officially unveiled next week during the Consumer Electronics Show and while he hasn’t shared any specs for the device, there are a few things we can glean from the name and pictures.

The name indicates that this will most likely be a Windows device rather than Android. Lenovo has used the Yoga Book name for a few earlier dual-screen Windows laptops. And the 9i probably indicates that this will be a premium device with an Intel processor (Lenovo tends to give its Windows and ChromeOS products model numbers ranging from 1 to 9 with one being the cheapest and the company has a habit of sticking an i on the end to indicate an Intel processor rather than an AMD chip).

It looks like the new YogaBook 9i has two screens that are the same size, held together by a 360-degree hinge with an integrated speaker. Above one display is a camera system that looks like it might include an IR camera for Windows Hello-compatible facial recognition. And there appears to be pen support.

One picture show the computer folded at the center and propped up like a laptop, allowing you to use the bottom screen as an input or display device. Another shows the screens unfolded with the YogaBook 9i propped up on a stand for use as a computer with two side-by-side displays in portrait orientation. A third picture shows the system standing up in a tent-like configuration, with the displays folded outward so that one is facing the user and the other functions as a kickstand. And a fourth shows the screens folded back-to-back so you can hold the computer like a chunky tablet.

There’s a Bluetooth keyboard that can be used for text input if you prefer physical keys to on-screen typing. I wouldn’t be surprised if the keyboard could also be placed on top of one screen for a more traditional laptop-like typing experience.

We’ll probably learn more about the YogaBook 9i’s specs, pricing, and release date next week.