Lenovo is bringing Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Elite processors to its consumer and business laptop lineup. The new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Gen 9 is a notebook with a 14.5 inch, 2944 x 1840 pixel 90 Hz OLED touchscreen display and an ultrathin body that measures just 0.5 inches thick, while the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is a business-class laptop with several 14 inch display options, a wider selection of ports, and support for up to twice as much memory.

They’ll both be available in June with prices starting at $1200 for the Yoga Slim 7x and $1700 for the ThinkPad T14s.

Both models are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor with 12 CPU cores, Adreno integrated graphics, and a 45 TOPS NPU that qualifies these computers to be part of Microsoft’s new Copilot+ PC brand.

The ThinkPad T14s has a slightly thicker body, measuring 0.7 inches thick. But that means there’s room for more ports: the business laptop has two USB4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack, while the Yoga Slim 7x has just three USB4 ports.

But while the Yoga Slim 7x may be thinner, it’s also a tiny bit heavier (2.8 pounds, compared with 2.7 pounds for the ThinkPad T14s), likely because the consumer-oriented laptop has a 70 Wh battery while the business model has a 58 Wh battery.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for Lenovo’s first two laptops with Snapdragon X Elite processors:

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (14″, Gen 9) Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Display 14.5 inches

2944 x 1840 pixels

90 Hz

OLED

Touchscreen 14 inches

2.8K OLED / WUXGA IPS LCD touch or non-touch Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite GPU Qualcomm Adreno NPU Qualcomm Hexagon (45 TOPS) RAM Up to 32GB

LPDDR5x-8448 dual channel Up to 64GB

LPDDR5x-8533 dual channel Storage Up to 1TB

PCIe Gen 4 SSD

M.2 2242 Battery 70 Wh 58 Wh Ports 3 x USB4 (40 Gbps) 2 x USB4 (40 Gbps)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5 Gbps)

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi 7

Bluetooth 5.3 Audio Dolby Atmos

Four microphones Dolby Atmos

Two microphones Cameras FHD IR webcam with privacy shutter Security Windows Hello face authentication Windows Hello face authentication

Fingerprint reader on power button Dimensions 325 x 225 x 13mm

12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.5″ 314 x 219 x 17mm

12.3″ x 8.6″ x 0.7″ Starting Weight 1.28 kg

2.8 pounds 1.24 kg

2.7 pounds Starting Price $1200 $1700

press release

