Lenovo is bringing Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Elite processors to its consumer and business laptop lineup. The new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Gen 9 is a notebook with a 14.5 inch, 2944 x 1840 pixel 90 Hz OLED touchscreen display and an ultrathin body that measures just 0.5 inches thick, while the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is a business-class laptop with several 14 inch display options, a wider selection of ports, and support for up to twice as much memory.
They’ll both be available in June with prices starting at $1200 for the Yoga Slim 7x and $1700 for the ThinkPad T14s.
Both models are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor with 12 CPU cores, Adreno integrated graphics, and a 45 TOPS NPU that qualifies these computers to be part of Microsoft’s new Copilot+ PC brand.
The ThinkPad T14s has a slightly thicker body, measuring 0.7 inches thick. But that means there’s room for more ports: the business laptop has two USB4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack, while the Yoga Slim 7x has just three USB4 ports.
But while the Yoga Slim 7x may be thinner, it’s also a tiny bit heavier (2.8 pounds, compared with 2.7 pounds for the ThinkPad T14s), likely because the consumer-oriented laptop has a 70 Wh battery while the business model has a 58 Wh battery.
Here’s a run-down of some key specs for Lenovo’s first two laptops with Snapdragon X Elite processors:
|Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (14″, Gen 9)
|Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6
|Display
|14.5 inches
2944 x 1840 pixels
90 Hz
OLED
Touchscreen
|14 inches
2.8K OLED / WUXGA IPS LCD touch or non-touch
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
|GPU
|Qualcomm Adreno
|NPU
|Qualcomm Hexagon (45 TOPS)
|RAM
|Up to 32GB
LPDDR5x-8448 dual channel
|Up to 64GB
LPDDR5x-8533 dual channel
|Storage
|Up to 1TB
PCIe Gen 4 SSD
M.2 2242
|Battery
|70 Wh
|58 Wh
|Ports
|3 x USB4 (40 Gbps)
|2 x USB4 (40 Gbps)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5 Gbps)
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|WiFi 7
Bluetooth 5.3
|Audio
|Dolby Atmos
Four microphones
|Dolby Atmos
Two microphones
|Cameras
|FHD IR webcam with privacy shutter
|Security
|Windows Hello face authentication
|Windows Hello face authentication
Fingerprint reader on power button
|Dimensions
|325 x 225 x 13mm
12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.5″
|314 x 219 x 17mm
12.3″ x 8.6″ x 0.7″
|Starting Weight
|1.28 kg
2.8 pounds
|1.24 kg
2.7 pounds
|Starting Price
|$1200
|$1700