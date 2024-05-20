Lenovo is bringing Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Elite processors to its consumer and business laptop lineup. The new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Gen 9 is a notebook with a 14.5 inch, 2944 x 1840 pixel  90 Hz OLED touchscreen display and an ultrathin body that measures just 0.5 inches thick, while the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is a business-class laptop with several 14 inch display options, a wider selection of ports, and support for up to twice as much memory.

They’ll both be available in June with prices starting at $1200 for the Yoga Slim 7x and $1700 for the ThinkPad T14s.

Left: Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 / Right: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (14″, Gen 9)

Both models are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor with 12 CPU cores, Adreno integrated graphics, and a 45 TOPS NPU that qualifies these computers to be part of Microsoft’s new Copilot+ PC brand.

The ThinkPad T14s has a slightly thicker body, measuring 0.7 inches thick. But that means there’s room for more ports: the business laptop has two USB4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack, while the Yoga Slim 7x has just three USB4 ports.

But while the Yoga Slim 7x may be thinner, it’s also a tiny bit heavier (2.8 pounds, compared with 2.7 pounds for the ThinkPad T14s), likely because the consumer-oriented laptop has a 70 Wh battery while the business model has a 58 Wh battery.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for Lenovo’s first two laptops with Snapdragon X Elite processors:

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (14″, Gen 9)Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6
Display14.5 inches
2944 x 1840 pixels
90 Hz
OLED
Touchscreen		14 inches
2.8K OLED / WUXGA IPS LCD touch or non-touch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
GPUQualcomm Adreno
NPUQualcomm Hexagon (45 TOPS)
RAMUp to 32GB
LPDDR5x-8448 dual channel		Up to 64GB
LPDDR5x-8533 dual channel
StorageUp to 1TB
PCIe Gen 4 SSD
M.2 2242
Battery70 Wh58 Wh
Ports3 x USB4 (40 Gbps)2 x USB4 (40 Gbps)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5 Gbps)
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
WirelessWiFi 7
Bluetooth 5.3
AudioDolby Atmos
Four microphones		Dolby Atmos
Two microphones
CamerasFHD IR webcam with privacy shutter
SecurityWindows Hello face authenticationWindows Hello face authentication
Fingerprint reader on power button
Dimensions325 x 225 x 13mm
12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.5″		314 x 219 x 17mm
12.3″ x 8.6″ x 0.7″
Starting Weight1.28 kg
2.8 pounds		1.24 kg
2.7 pounds
Starting Price$1200$1700

