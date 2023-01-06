The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is a laptop with support for up to a 13.3 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel matte IPS LCD touchscreen display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, up to an Intel Core i7-1360P processor, and up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

And it fits all of that into a compact chassis that measures 14.8mm (0.58 inches) thick and weighs less than 990 grams (2.2 pounds). Unfortunately Lenovo has no plans to offer this model in North America, but it should be available in Europe this March for 1299 Euros and up.

If you do happen to live in a region where the laptop will be available, you’ll get a choice of 28-watt, 12-core, 16-thread Intel Core i5-1340P or Core i7-1360P processor options, 8GB to 16GB of LPDDR5-4800 memory, and 512GB to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage.

While the 2560 x 1600 pixel, 90 Hz display is standard, the touch panel is optional.

The notebook gets its name from a durable chassis made from magnesium alloy and reinforced with “multi-layer Carbon Web-Core 2.0,” and the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon comes in a choice of white or dark grey color options.

Other features include a 50 Wh battery, Thunderbolt 4 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, an HD IR webcam with a privacy shutter, and stereo 2W speakers with Harmon Kardon audio.

press release