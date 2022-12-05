Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Yoga Paper is an Android tablet with a 10.3 inch display, a Rockchip RK3566 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and support for touch and stylus input. But what sets the Yoga Paper apart from most of Lenovo’s tablets is its E Ink display.

The low-power, high-contrast black and white display offers a more paper-like reading experience… assuming you don’t need color or a fast screen refresh rate. Details about the Lenovo Yoga Paper have been making the rounds for the past few months, and now the tablet is up for pre-order in China for 2,699 CNY(about $390). The retail prices is expected to be a little higher at 2,699 CNY ($430).

Lenovo is hardly the first company to launch an E Ink tablet. It joins an ever-crowded field that includes devices from reMarkable, Onyx BOOX, Bigme, and more recently Kobo and Amazon.

But Lenovo is one of the first major PC and tablet makers to enter this space, and the Yoga paper looks like a pretty interesting device with features including a CNC aluminum chassis that measures just 5.5mm (0.22 inches) thick and which has a space in the side bezel for storing the stylus when you’re not using it. The pen snaps into place magnetically.

That pen supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and Lenovo says the display features a matte texture and just 23ms latency, for a paper-like writing experience.

In other words, you can use the pen to draw pictures, annotate documents, or take handwritten notes. Lenovo says the Yoga Paper supports handwriting recognition, which allows you to convert handwriting to printed, searchable text. And you can sync your notes and other documents to the cloud or share them with other devices.

The Yoga Paper also supports text-to-speech, allowing you to listen to eBooks or other documents instead of reading. And there’s a translation feature that will allow you to see eBooks or documents in their original language on one side of the screen and in the language of your choice on the other.

While I can’t find a lot of additional details about tech specs, Lenovo does that that the tablet has a 3,350 mAh battery that’s good for up to 10 weeks of standby time, support for Bluetooth 5.2, and wireless display support, allowing you to share the contents of your screen with a projector or external display.

The screen is front-lit for more comfortable reading in dark or dimly lit environments, although you can also turn off the light and see the screen using only ambient light. And the tablet works with a cover that automatically puts the device to sleep when the screen is covered.

Lenovo’s product listing for the Yoga Paper also mentions right and left hand usage, although it’s unclear if that means automatic screen rotation is supported or if you’ll have to rotate the display manually.

There’s still no word on if or when the Yoga Paper will be available outside of China.

via /r/eink and GizmoChina