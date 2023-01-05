The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is a convertible notebook that’s convertible in more ways than most. That’s because while most laptops have a display and keyboard, the Yoga Book 9i has a 13.3 inch, high-resolution OLED display and… another 13.3 inch OLED display.

This design allows you to use the computer like a notebook, folded in half like a tablet, or opened up for use as a dual-screen device with two screens positioned side-by-side or stacked vertically. But two OLED displays don’t come cheap: the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is expected to sell for $2100 and up when it hits stores in June, 2023.

Measuring 299 x 204 x 16mm (11.8″ x 8″ x 0.6″) and weighs 1.38 kg (3.04 pounds), the dual-screen computer is reasonably thin and light for a laptop, but pretty big and heavy by tablet standards. But it’s also pretty powerful for a tablet, with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state storage.

Each of the system’s two displays is a 13.3 inch, 2.8K OLED with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and support for pen or finger input. A 360 degree hinge allows you to position the screens in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes.

Or you can the screens and use the Yoga Book 9i like a (rather heavy) book, or unfold them 180 degrees and for use as two portrait-orientation screens arranged next to one another horizontally or two landscape displays stacked on atop the other.

Lenovo ships the Yoga Book 9i with a Bluetooth keyboard, digital pen, and folio case that you can use as a stand for the screens while the keyboard is positioned in front. And if you’re not too keen on using an on-screen keyboard for typing in laptop mode, you can also place the keyboard atop the bottom screen.

Other features include an 80 Wh battery, three Thunderbolt ports, a 5MP IR webcam with a privacy shutter and support for face recognition, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5. There’s also a rotating sound bar in the hinge with B&W speakers that will face forward no matter how the screens are positioned.

One rather disappointing thing for a computer that has a price tag that starts at $2100? The entry-level model won’t have a Core i7 processor or 1TB of storage. It will ship with an Intel core i5-1335U chip and 512GB of storage instead.

