The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is a convertible notebook that’s convertible in more ways than most. That’s because while most laptops have a display and keyboard, the Yoga Book 9i has a 13.3 inch, high-resolution OLED display and… another 13.3 inch OLED display.

This design allows you to use the computer like a notebook, folded in half like a tablet, or opened up for use as a dual-screen device with two screens positioned side-by-side or stacked vertically. But two OLED displays don’t come cheap: the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is expected to sell for $2100 and up when it hits stores in June, 2023.

Measuring 299 x 204 x 16mm (11.8″ x 8″ x 0.6″) and weighs 1.38 kg (3.04 pounds), the dual-screen computer is reasonably thin and light for a laptop, but pretty big and heavy by tablet standards. But it’s also pretty powerful for a tablet, with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state storage.

Each of the system’s two displays is a 13.3 inch, 2.8K OLED with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and support for pen or finger input. A 360 degree hinge allows you to position the screens in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes.

Or you can the screens and use the Yoga Book 9i like a (rather heavy) book, or unfold them 180 degrees and for use as two portrait-orientation screens arranged next to one another horizontally or two landscape displays stacked on atop the other.

Lenovo ships the Yoga Book 9i with a Bluetooth keyboard, digital pen, and folio case that you can use as a stand for the screens while the keyboard is positioned in front. And if you’re not too keen on using an on-screen keyboard for typing in laptop mode, you can also place the keyboard atop the bottom screen.

Other features include an 80 Wh battery, three Thunderbolt ports, a 5MP IR webcam with a privacy shutter and support for face recognition, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5. There’s also a rotating sound bar in the hinge with B&W speakers that will face forward no matter how the screens are positioned.

One rather disappointing thing for a computer that has a price tag that starts at $2100? The entry-level model won’t have a Core i7 processor or 1TB of storage. It will ship with an Intel core i5-1335U chip and 512GB of storage instead.

press release

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.