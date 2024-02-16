Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is a dual-screen laptop with two 13.3 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED touchscreen displays, including one in the space where you’d find a keyboard on a more traditional laptop. The multi-function computer features a 360-degree hinge allowing you to use it as a tablet, and the Yoga Book 9i also comes with a Bluetooth keyboard that an be placed atop to the lower screen and a pressure-sensitive pen for writing or drawing.
Lenovo unveiled the second-gen Yoga Book 9i during CES in January, and now it’s available for purchase.
The 2024 Lenovo Yoga Book 9i isn’t cheap: prices start at $1980 for a model with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor, 16GB of LPDDR5x-7467 memory and a 512GB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen 4 SSD. You can also pay a little more for up to 32GB of RAM and up to a 1TB SSD.
Last year’s model carried a similar price tag when it launched with a 13th-gen Intel Core processor, and prices don’t seem to have fallen in the time that it’s been available: Best Buy is still selling models with Core i7-1355U processors for $2000 and up.
For the most part the new model is a lot like last year’s: it has the same 2.8K OLED displays with a 60 Hz refresh rate that can be positioned as two side-by-side screens in portrait mode, stacked atop one another in landscape mode, or used in a more traditional laptop or tablet orientation.
Other features that remain the same include a 5MP IR webcam, three Thunderbolt ports, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1, an 80Wh battery, and a fairly compact design: the notebook is just 0.6 inches thick and weighs just under 3 pounds.
What’s new is the move to a 14th-gen Intel processor which means that the new chip has Intel’s new integrated AI Boost feature for hardware-accelerated AI performance as well as Intel’s new Low-Power Efficiency processor cores for reduced energy consumption when performing less demanding tasks.