The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 is an Android tablet with an 11.2 inch, 2560 x 1536 pixel OLED display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, 128GB of storage and support for up to 8GB of RAM.

One unusual thing about this tablet is that it will be available with either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor or a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chip, depending on the version you buy. Launching August 26th in China for about $325 and up, the tablet appears to be a modest upgrade over last year’s Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021 in most respects.

The new model has a slightly smaller display but a higher screen refresh rate. Models with Qualcomm processors come with a little extra RAM and support for faster charging, but the same Snapdragon 870 processor as last year’s model, while the key benefit of the MediaTek-powered model appears to be a lower price tag.

Here’s how the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 stacks up against the previous-gen version:

Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 (1300T)Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 (SD870)Xiaxin Pad Pro 2021
Display11.2 inches
2560 x 1536 pixels
600 nits peak brightness
120 Hz
OLED		11.5 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
600 nits peak brightness
90 Hz
OLED
ProcessorMediaTek Kompanio 1300T
4 x ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores @ 2.6 GHz
4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
Mali-G77 MC9 GPU @ 800 Mhz		Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
1 x Kryo Gold 585 (A77) CPU core @ 3.2 GHz
3 x Kryo Gold 585 (A77) CPU Cores @ 2.42 GHz
4 x Kryo Silver 585 (A55) CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz
Adreno 650 GPU
RAM6GB LPDDR4X8GB LPDDR56GB LPDDR4X
Storage128GB UFS 3.1
microSD card reader
Cameras13MP primary
8MP front-facing		13MP primary
5MP wide-angle
8MP front-facing
Battery8200 mAh8600 mAh
Charging30W68W20W
PortsUSB 3.1 Type-C
WirelessWiFi 6
BT 5.1
GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS		WiFi 6
BT 5.2
GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS		WiFi 6
BT 5.1
GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS
AudioQuad speakers
SecurityFace recognitionFingerprint sensor (power button)
Face recognition
Dimensions263.7 x 167.7 x 6.8mm264.3 x 171.4 x 5.8mm
Weight480 grams485 grams
Price (at launch)¥ 2199 (325)¥ 2499 ($370)¥ 2499 ($370)

All three tablets support optional accessories including a pressure-sensitive digital pen and detachable keyboard cover.

The 2021 model shipped with Android 11 software pre-installed, while the 2022 versions come with Android 12.

It’s unclear if or when the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 will be available outside of China, but Lenovo has a track record of debuting some tablets in China before giving them a global launch, so it’s possible we could see a rebranded version of this tablet in other countries in the future.

via Lenovo, AndroPlus, and GizmoChina

