Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 is an Android tablet with an 11.2 inch, 2560 x 1536 pixel OLED display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, 128GB of storage and support for up to 8GB of RAM.
One unusual thing about this tablet is that it will be available with either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor or a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chip, depending on the version you buy. Launching August 26th in China for about $325 and up, the tablet appears to be a modest upgrade over last year’s Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021 in most respects.
The new model has a slightly smaller display but a higher screen refresh rate. Models with Qualcomm processors come with a little extra RAM and support for faster charging, but the same Snapdragon 870 processor as last year’s model, while the key benefit of the MediaTek-powered model appears to be a lower price tag.
Here’s how the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 stacks up against the previous-gen version:
|Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 (1300T)
|Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 (SD870)
|Xiaxin Pad Pro 2021
|Display
|11.2 inches
2560 x 1536 pixels
600 nits peak brightness
120 Hz
OLED
|11.5 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
600 nits peak brightness
90 Hz
OLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Kompanio 1300T
4 x ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores @ 2.6 GHz
4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
Mali-G77 MC9 GPU @ 800 Mhz
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
1 x Kryo Gold 585 (A77) CPU core @ 3.2 GHz
3 x Kryo Gold 585 (A77) CPU Cores @ 2.42 GHz
4 x Kryo Silver 585 (A55) CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz
Adreno 650 GPU
|RAM
|6GB LPDDR4X
|8GB LPDDR5
|6GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB UFS 3.1
microSD card reader
|Cameras
|13MP primary
8MP front-facing
|13MP primary
5MP wide-angle
8MP front-facing
|Battery
|8200 mAh
|8600 mAh
|Charging
|30W
|68W
|20W
|Ports
|USB 3.1 Type-C
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
BT 5.1
GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS
|WiFi 6
BT 5.2
GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS
|WiFi 6
BT 5.1
GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS
|Audio
|Quad speakers
|Security
|Face recognition
|Fingerprint sensor (power button)
Face recognition
|Dimensions
|263.7 x 167.7 x 6.8mm
|264.3 x 171.4 x 5.8mm
|Weight
|480 grams
|485 grams
|Price (at launch)
|¥ 2199 (325)
|¥ 2499 ($370)
|¥ 2499 ($370)
All three tablets support optional accessories including a pressure-sensitive digital pen and detachable keyboard cover.
The 2021 model shipped with Android 11 software pre-installed, while the 2022 versions come with Android 12.
It’s unclear if or when the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 will be available outside of China, but Lenovo has a track record of debuting some tablets in China before giving them a global launch, so it’s possible we could see a rebranded version of this tablet in other countries in the future.
via Lenovo, AndroPlus, and GizmoChina