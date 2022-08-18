Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 is an Android tablet with an 11.2 inch, 2560 x 1536 pixel OLED display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, 128GB of storage and support for up to 8GB of RAM.

One unusual thing about this tablet is that it will be available with either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor or a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chip, depending on the version you buy. Launching August 26th in China for about $325 and up, the tablet appears to be a modest upgrade over last year’s Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021 in most respects.

The new model has a slightly smaller display but a higher screen refresh rate. Models with Qualcomm processors come with a little extra RAM and support for faster charging, but the same Snapdragon 870 processor as last year’s model, while the key benefit of the MediaTek-powered model appears to be a lower price tag.

Here’s how the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 stacks up against the previous-gen version:

Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 (1300T) Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 (SD870) Xiaxin Pad Pro 2021 Display 11.2 inches

2560 x 1536 pixels

600 nits peak brightness

120 Hz

OLED 11.5 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

600 nits peak brightness

90 Hz

OLED Processor MediaTek Kompanio 1300T

4 x ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores @ 2.6 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

Mali-G77 MC9 GPU @ 800 Mhz Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

1 x Kryo Gold 585 (A77) CPU core @ 3.2 GHz

3 x Kryo Gold 585 (A77) CPU Cores @ 2.42 GHz

4 x Kryo Silver 585 (A55) CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz

Adreno 650 GPU RAM 6GB LPDDR4X 8GB LPDDR5 6GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB UFS 3.1

microSD card reader Cameras 13MP primary

8MP front-facing 13MP primary

5MP wide-angle

8MP front-facing Battery 8200 mAh 8600 mAh Charging 30W 68W 20W Ports USB 3.1 Type-C Wireless WiFi 6

BT 5.1

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS WiFi 6

BT 5.2

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS WiFi 6

BT 5.1

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS Audio Quad speakers Security Face recognition Fingerprint sensor (power button)

Face recognition Dimensions 263.7 x 167.7 x 6.8mm 264.3 x 171.4 x 5.8mm Weight 480 grams 485 grams Price (at launch) ¥ 2199 (325) ¥ 2499 ($370) ¥ 2499 ($370)

All three tablets support optional accessories including a pressure-sensitive digital pen and detachable keyboard cover.

The 2021 model shipped with Android 11 software pre-installed, while the 2022 versions come with Android 12.

It’s unclear if or when the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 will be available outside of China, but Lenovo has a track record of debuting some tablets in China before giving them a global launch, so it’s possible we could see a rebranded version of this tablet in other countries in the future.

via Lenovo, AndroPlus, and GizmoChina