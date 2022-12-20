Lenovo’s newest IdeaCentre Mini is a compact desktop computer that measures 7.7″ x 7.5″ x 1.5″ and has an internal volume of just liter.

But it’s what’s inside that counts, and under the hood this little computer has the guts of a pretty powerful laptop complete with a 13th-gen Intel Core H-series processor, a 150W built-in power supply, and plenty of ports, memory, and storage. Lenovo says the new IdeaCentre Mini should be available in the second quarter of 2023 for $650 and up.

Lenovo says the IdeaCentre Mini Gen 8 will be available with a choice of Intel Core i5-13500H or Core i7-13700H processors. Intel hasn’t actually announced those chips yet, but the H in the name suggests that these will be 45-watt laptop-class processors.

The computer has two SODIMM slots for DDR4 ad two M.2 slots for PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs. Lenovo will offer models with 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB to 1TB of storage, but I suspect you can add more if you need it.

Ports include:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4b

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

And the computer supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity.

Since the power supply is built into the computer itself, there’s no power brick to speak of, just a small plug. And the IdeaCentre Mini weighs just about 4 pounds, so while I don’t see anything in the press materials about VESA mount kits, I wouldn’t be surprised if you could mount it to the back of a display or under a desk.

