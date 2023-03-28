Intel is refreshing its Yoga and Slim-branded laptops with new 8th-gen models that will be available in the coming months with screen sizes ranging from 14 to 16 inches and processor options including the latest Intel and AMD chips.

Lenovo’s press release lists ten new laptops, but only six will actually be available in North America, including three models with 14 to 14.5 inch displays and three with 16 inch screens. But some of the smaller-screen models still manage to pack a lot of punch into a rather compact.

Case in point: the new Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (14.5″ Gen 8) laptop weighs 3.7 pounds or less, but supports up to an Intel Core i9-13905H processor, an 80-watt NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 discrete GPU, up to 64GB of LPDDR5X 6400 MHz memory, and comes with two 3072 x 1920 pixel display options: a 120 Hz IPS LCD screen or a 165 Hz mini LED display.

Folks who opt for the 16 inch, 4.9 pound version of the new Slim Pro 9i will get a little more performance thanks to support for up to a 100W GPU. But the bigger screen and higher-performance graphics also mean you’ll probably get less battery life, since both laptops have the same 75 Wh battery.

The Slim Pro 9i series isn’t cheap though: prices start at $1700 for the 14.5 inch model and $1800 for 16 inch versions.

Fortunately Lenovo does have some more affordable laptops on the way, including a Yoga Pro 7 (which will be sold as the Slim Pro 7 in North America) with support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, RTX 4050 graphics, and a $1450 starting price, and a Yoga 7i 14 inch laptop with 15 or 28-watt Intel Raptor Lake processor options and a $850 starting price.

Here’s an overview of some key specs for Lenovo’s new 14 and 14.5 inch notebooks:

Lenovo’s Yoga/Slim Gen 8 14 inch laptops Model Yoga Pro 9i / Slim Pro 9i (14.5″) Yoga Pro 7 / Slim Pro 7 (14.5″) Yoga 7i (14″) Display 14.5 inches

3072 x 1920px

120 Hz IPS LCD or 165 Hz mini LED options

170 degree hinge 14.5 inches

3072 x 1920px IPS LCD @ 120 Hz

or

2560 x 1600 pixel IPS LCD @ 90 Hz

180 degree hinge 14 inches

Touchscreen

180 degree hinge

2880 x 1800px OLED 90 Hz

or

1920 x 1200px OLED 60 Hz

or

2240 x 1400px LCD 60 Hz Processor Intel Core i9-13905H

Intel Core i7-13705H

Intel Core i5-13505H AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS

AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS

AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 28W Intel Core i5 or Core i7 Raptor Lake-P

15W Intel Core i5 or Core i7 Raptor Lake-U Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (80W TGP)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (80W TGP)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (80W TGP) AMD Radeon (integrated)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (58W TGP)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (55W TGP) Intel Iris Xe RAM 16GB / 32GB/ 64GB

LPDDR5X

6400 MHz

Dual channel 16GB

LPDDR5X

6400 MHz

Dual Channel 8GB / 16GB

LPDDR5

5200 MHz

Dual Channel Storage 512GB / 1TB

PCIe Gen 4 Audio 4 x speakers

Dolby Atmos sound 2 x 2W speakers

Dolby Atmos Webcam FHD or 5MP webcam + IR camera + ToF sensor FHD webcam + IR camera + ToF sensor FHD webcam + RGB IR camera Battery 75 Wh 73 Wh 71 Wh Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x HDMI 2.1

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD card reader 1 x USB4 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio 2 x USB Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 6E

BT 5.1 Dimensions 327 x 224m x 17mm

12.8″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″ 326 x 227 x 16mm

12.9″ x 8.9″ x 0.6″ 318 x 223 x 16mm

12.5″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″ Weight 1.65 – 1.7 kg

3.6 – 3.7 pounds 1.49 kg

3.3 pounds 1.49 – 1.55 kg

3.3 x -3.34 pounds Colors Storm Grey

Tidal Teal ? Starting Price $1700 $1450 $850 Availability (in North America) May, 2023 July, 2023 April, 2023

Lenovo’s new 16 inch laptops, meanwhile, have starting prices ranging from $850 to $1800, with most models expected to ship to customers in North America in April or May.

You can find more details about these notebooks, as well as a few additional models which will not be sold in North America, in Lenovo’s press release.