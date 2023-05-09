The Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny is a small desktop computer that measures just 183 x 179 x 37mm (7.2″ x 7″ x 1.5″). But it packs a lot of power into that compact chassis, with support for 35 and 65-watt Intel Raptor Lake processors and up to an NVIDIA T1000 integrated GPU.

It’s also a fairly versatile little computer with plenty of ports and support for user upgradeable memory and storage.

The system features a mainboard with an Intel Q670 chipset and support for processor options ranging from a 35-watt Intel Core i3-13100T quad-core processor to a 65-watt, 32-core Intel Core i9-13900 chip.

Graphics options range from an NVIDIA T400 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory and three mini DisplayPort 1.4 connectors to a T1000 GPU with 8GB and four miniDP 1.4 ports.

Other features include two SODIMM slots, each with support for up to 32GB of DDR5-4800 dual-channel non-ECC memory, two M.2 2280 slots, each of which supports up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 solid state storage for a total of up to 4TB.

Additional ports include:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x Ethernet (Gigabit and 2.5 GbE options)

There’s also a power connector for a 170W, 230W or 300W power supply, and Lenovo says the ThinkStation P3 Tiny is available with wireless cards with support for up to WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

Lenovo says its new ThinkStation systems will be available starting in May, 2023 for customers who want to pick up a model running Windows. But the company will also make Ubuntu Linux available as an option in July.

via Lenovo (1)(2)