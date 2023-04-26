The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola is a smartphone designed first and foremost for the same business and enterprise customers who buy Lenovo’s ThinkPad-branded laptops. But like those laptops, the ThinkPhone will also be available to anyone who wants to drop some cash on one.

First announced during CES in January, the ThinkPhone goes on sale for business customers this week. And starting April 28th, the general public should be able to pick up an unlocked model from Motorola.com for $700.

Lenovo acquired Motorola nearly a decade ago, but up until now the company has largely kept is smartphone brands separate. Most of the company’s phones sold outside of China have been marketed as Motorola devices, while the company sells Lenovo-branded phones in China (and occasionally a few of those models have made it out to other regions).

The ThinkPhone earns its name by featuring a business-like design that’s reminiscent of the company’s no-nonsense, black-with-red-accents design for ThinkPad laptops. This extends to the red button button on the side of the phone (which can be customized to launch apps or perform other functions) and the little red dot in the I over the ThinkPhone logo on the back of the phone.

Lenovo is also positioning the phone as a PC companion thanks to inclusion of Motorola’s Ready For software that allows you to drag and drop files between devices, stream apps, use your phone as a webcam for your computer, access a shared clipboard, and quickly use your phone as a mobile hotspot for your computer, among other things.

The phone also has a Moto KeySafe chip that’s isolated from the primary processor, giving your passwords, PINs, and cryptographic keys extra protection by keeping them isolated from the Android operating system. And there’s a Moto Secure feature that lets you add extra security features to the lock screen or protect sensitive data by putting it in a secure, encrypted folder.

And while this is hardly unique to the ThinkPhone, Lenovo’s phone is fairly sturdy: it’s rated IP68 for water resistance and it’s been MIL-STD-810H tested for durability.

But for the most part, the ThinkPhone is… just another Android phone, albeit ne that’s reasonably well priced for a model with features like a 144 Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 series processor, and support for 68W fast charging.

Early review suggest the cameras are serviceable, but not great and it seems strange to offer a flagship-like phone in 2023 with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip rather than something newer. But it’s probably one of the best Motorola phones available right now, if that’s a thing you’re looking for.

Lenovo ThinkPhone Specs Display 6.6 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

402 ppi

pOLED

144 Hz refresh rate

360 Hz touch sampling rate

1200 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8GB

LPDDR5 Storage 256GB Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 68W (wired)

15W (wireless) Security On-screen fingerprint reader

ThinkShield for Mobile

Moto Keysafe Cameras 50MP primary

13MP ultra-wide

32MP front-facing Water protection IP68 Ports USB 3.1 Type-C Wireless WiFi 6

BT 5.3

NFC

5G

Satellite navigation Audio Stereo speakers Materials Aluminum frame

Aramid Fiber Inlay Dimensions 159.8 x 74.4 x 8.3mm Weight 189 grams Price $700