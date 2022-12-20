Lenovo’s next-gen thin and light ThinkPad X1 laptops are still months away, but the company is unveiling a series of upgrades for its premium, business-class notebooks.

First up, the new ThinkPad Carbon X1, ThinkPad X1 Yoga, and Thinkpad X1 Nano will ship with 13th-gen Intel Core “Raptor Lake” processors. Second, the company says it’s reducing the carbon footprint of these laptops by incorporating more recycled materials in the design and offering more energy-saving features.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)

For example, both the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11) and ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 3) feature 90% recycled magnesium in the palm rest, and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon uses 55% recycled aluminum for its bottom cover. And the company says its new Computer Vision Human Presence Detection can reduce energy consumption when you walk away from the laptop

Other energy-saving features highlighted in Lenovo’s press release aren’t particularly distinctive though. The company notes that you can turn off the keyboard backlight to save power, or use Smart Charge to stop charging your laptop’s battery when it’s less than 100% full to help extend the battery’s lifespan.

The Lenovo ThinkPad Nano is the smallest laptop of the bunch, with a 13 inch display, a starting weight of 2.13 pounds, and a body that measures just 0.58 inches thick. But it’s not that much thinner or lighter than the X1 Carbon, which might help explain why Lenovo is comfortable putting a 28-watt Intel Core P-series processor in the laptop (previous models had used lower-power Intel chips). All models have a 2160 x 1350 pixel display, but it’s available in touch or non-touch versions.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 3)

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon starts at 2.48 pounds and 0.6 inches thick and has a 14 inch display. Lenovo will offer 1920 x 1200 pixel and 2240 x 1400 pixel IPS display options as well as a 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED display.  And while the processor options for this notebook are similar to those for the Nano, Lenovo does include a larger battery and support for up to four times more memory and up to twice as much storage.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a little heavier, at 3 pounds, but this convertible notebook still measures just 0.1 inches thick and has similar specs and features to the Carbon, minus the carbon fiber materials in the lid. It’s available with 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD or 3840 x 2400 pixel OLED display options.

Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga (Gen 8)

Here’s a run-down of key specs for all three new notebooks:

 ThinkPad X1 Carbon 11th GenThinkPad X1 Yoga 8th GenThinkPad X1 Nano 3rd Gen
PerformanceProcessors13th-gen Intel Core i5 and i7 P-series
OSWindows 11
MemoryUp to 64GB LPDDR5Up to 16GB LPDDR5
StorageUp to 2TB Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSDUp to 1TB Gen 4 PCIe SSD
Graphics OptionsIntel Iris Xe Graphics
Display14-inch Narrow Bezel, up to 2.8K OLED, 400nit, HDR500 True Black14-inch Narrow Bezel, up to WQUXGA 4K OLED, 500nit, AOFT Touch option13-inch Narrow Bezel, up to 2K, 450nit, AOFT Touch option
AudioDolby Atmos audio with Dolby Voice and quad-array 360-degree Microphones
CameraUp to FHD+IR MIPI Computer Vision camera with shutter
Battery57 Whr49.6 Whr
SecurityChipdTPM 2.0
PhysicalMatch-on-Chip Power-on Fingerprint Reader
Camera Shutter
Kensington™ lock slot
Tile App Ready
MIL-STD 810H
ConnectivityPorts2 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB-A 3.2
1 x HDMI 2.0bZ
1 x 3.5mm audio jack
WirelessWLAN Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2×2)
Bluetooth 5.2
5G sub-6 (CAT20), 4G LTE (CAT16), 4G LTE (CAT4) for PRC
eSIM and Nano SIM ready / No WWAN on X1 Nano
DesignDimensions
(W x D x H)		315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36mm
12.42 x 8.76 x 0.60in		314.4 x 222.3 x 15.53mm
12.38 x 8.75 x 0.61in		From 293.2 x 208 x 14.47mm
11.5 x 8.19 x 0.58in
Weight1.12kg
2.48lbs		1.38kg
3.00lbs		970g
2.13lbs
PricingStarting at$1729$1859$1649

