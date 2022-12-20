Lenovo’s next-gen thin and light ThinkPad X1 laptops are still months away, but the company is unveiling a series of upgrades for its premium, business-class notebooks.

First up, the new ThinkPad Carbon X1, ThinkPad X1 Yoga, and Thinkpad X1 Nano will ship with 13th-gen Intel Core “Raptor Lake” processors. Second, the company says it’s reducing the carbon footprint of these laptops by incorporating more recycled materials in the design and offering more energy-saving features.

For example, both the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11) and ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 3) feature 90% recycled magnesium in the palm rest, and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon uses 55% recycled aluminum for its bottom cover. And the company says its new Computer Vision Human Presence Detection can reduce energy consumption when you walk away from the laptop

Other energy-saving features highlighted in Lenovo’s press release aren’t particularly distinctive though. The company notes that you can turn off the keyboard backlight to save power, or use Smart Charge to stop charging your laptop’s battery when it’s less than 100% full to help extend the battery’s lifespan.

The Lenovo ThinkPad Nano is the smallest laptop of the bunch, with a 13 inch display, a starting weight of 2.13 pounds, and a body that measures just 0.58 inches thick. But it’s not that much thinner or lighter than the X1 Carbon, which might help explain why Lenovo is comfortable putting a 28-watt Intel Core P-series processor in the laptop (previous models had used lower-power Intel chips). All models have a 2160 x 1350 pixel display, but it’s available in touch or non-touch versions.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon starts at 2.48 pounds and 0.6 inches thick and has a 14 inch display. Lenovo will offer 1920 x 1200 pixel and 2240 x 1400 pixel IPS display options as well as a 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED display. And while the processor options for this notebook are similar to those for the Nano, Lenovo does include a larger battery and support for up to four times more memory and up to twice as much storage.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a little heavier, at 3 pounds, but this convertible notebook still measures just 0.1 inches thick and has similar specs and features to the Carbon, minus the carbon fiber materials in the lid. It’s available with 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD or 3840 x 2400 pixel OLED display options.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for all three new notebooks:

ThinkPad X1 Carbon 11th Gen ThinkPad X1 Yoga 8th Gen ThinkPad X1 Nano 3rd Gen Performance Processors 13th-gen Intel Core i5 and i7 P-series OS Windows 11 Memory Up to 64GB LPDDR5 Up to 16GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 2TB Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD Up to 1TB Gen 4 PCIe SSD Graphics Options Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display 14-inch Narrow Bezel, up to 2.8K OLED, 400nit, HDR500 True Black 14-inch Narrow Bezel, up to WQUXGA 4K OLED, 500nit, AOFT Touch option 13-inch Narrow Bezel, up to 2K, 450nit, AOFT Touch option Audio Dolby Atmos audio with Dolby Voice and quad-array 360-degree Microphones Camera Up to FHD+IR MIPI Computer Vision camera with shutter Battery 57 Whr 49.6 Whr Security Chip dTPM 2.0 Physical Match-on-Chip Power-on Fingerprint Reader

Camera Shutter

Kensington™ lock slot

Tile App Ready

MIL-STD 810H Connectivity Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 2 x USB-A 3.2 1 x HDMI 2.0bZ 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Wireless WLAN Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2×2) Bluetooth 5.2 5G sub-6 (CAT20), 4G LTE (CAT16), 4G LTE (CAT4) for PRC

eSIM and Nano SIM ready / No WWAN on X1 Nano Design Dimensions

(W x D x H) 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36mm

12.42 x 8.76 x 0.60in 314.4 x 222.3 x 15.53mm

12.38 x 8.75 x 0.61in From 293.2 x 208 x 14.47mm

11.5 x 8.19 x 0.58in Weight 1.12kg

2.48lbs 1.38kg

3.00lbs 970g

2.13lbs Pricing Starting at $1729 $1859 $1649

