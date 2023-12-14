Lenovo’s next-gen ThinkPad X1 laptops are packed to the gills with premium features including thin and light designs, Intel Meteor Lake H-series processors, 14 inch, 2.8K OLED displays with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 8MP webcams, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, and support for up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

But they also have premium price tags. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 (Yoga) Gen 9 will sell for $2,639 and up when it hits the streets in March, while the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 begins shipping this month in limited configurations, with prices starting at $2,989. Lenovo says the “complete portfolio” of the X1 Carbon Gen 12 will be available in March, so maybe there’ll be a slightly cheaper model by then.

The specs for the two laptops are pretty similar, with both featuring LPDDR5x memory, PCIe Gen 5 NVMe solid state storage, Bluetooth 5.3, a choice of WiFi 6E or WiFi 7 and optional support for 4G LTE or 5G sub-6 GHz cellular radios.

Ports include the aforementioned Thunderbolt 4 ports with data transfer speeds up to 40 Gbps, pus two 5 Gbps USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptops have 57 Wh batteries, fingerprint readers, privacy shutters for the cameras, and Windows 11 software.

Lenovo says it’s also updated the keyboards on this year’s laptops, with tactile markings for volume, insert, Fn, and Enter keys, as well increasing the size of the TrackPad to 120mm.

Customers can also opt to configure the laptops with an optional glass Haptic TouchPad instead of a TrackPad. This provides even more room for your fingers… by removing the physical TrackPoint buttons (although the pointing stick remains).

So what’s the difference between the X1 Carbon Gen 12 and the X1 2-in-1 Gen 9? The form factor, materials, and weight.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is a 312.8 x 214.8 x 15mm (12.3″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″) clamshell-style laptop that weighs 1.09 kg (2.42 pounds). Lenovo keeps the weight low by using recycled carbon fiber in the chassis for this laptop.

Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 is a little heavier, at 1.32kg (2.92 pounds), but it’s still pretty lightweight for a 14 inch notebook computer. And since it has a 360-degree hinge, you can use this mobile PC in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes. It measures 312.8 x 217.7 x 15.5mm (12.3″ x 8.6″ x 0.6″). But this model also comes with a pressure-sensitive pen for writing and drawing on the screen.

