It’s been 30 years since IBM shipped the first ThinkPad-branded laptop. Lenovo, which acquired IBM’s PC business in 2005, is celebrating the milestone with a new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 30th Anniversary Edition laptop.

The notebook is a premium thin and light laptop that’s nearly identical to other 10th-gen ThinkPad Carbon laptops, except it features the classic, colorful ThinkPad logo and comes in custom packaging. With prices starting at $3,439, it’s also way more expensive than other models with similar specs, although that could eventually change.

This isn’t the first time Lenovo has launched Anniversary Edition laptops. The company brought a 25th Anniversary Edition ThinkPad to market five years ago. That model featured a ThinkPad Classic keyboard and old school status LED lights as well as the old classic ThinkPad logo.

Lenovo seems to be taking a much more subtle approach to celebrating the 30th anniversary of the ThinkPad brand.

The company quietly added two high-end ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptops with 30th Anniversary Edition branding to its product page for that laptop. But aside from the custom logo and packaging, the only thing really setting the new models apart from other members of the same series are that their high price tags.

A model with a 14 inch, 3840 x 2400 pixel touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, 16GB of LPDDR5-5200 RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD is priced at $3,439.

Or you can spend $4,169 for a model with a Core i7-1270P processor, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

But I’d take those prices with a grain of salt. I mean, that’s what you’ll end up paying if you pull the trigger and buy one today. But that’s because the company isn’t offering any discounts on these models at the moment, while Lenovo’s other ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptops are on sale for as much as 45% off.

Don’t care about the classic ThinkPad logo? You can save an awful lot of money – prices currently range from about $1320 for an entry-level model to $2,300 for a higher-spec configuration with a Core i7-1280P processor, a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

