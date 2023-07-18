Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P14s is a compact notebook computer that’s the smallest member of Lenovo’s “mobile workstation” lineup. Lenovo recently launched a ThinkPad P14S Gen 4 with support for Intel Core i5-1340P and Core i7-1360P processor options.

Now the company says new models with AMD Ryzen Pro 7040 series chips are coming in August. It’s debatable whether it’s really a mobile workstation-class computer though.

The new Lenovo Thinkpad P14s Gen 4 AMD will be available with a choice of Ryzen Pro 5 7640U or Ryzen Pro 7 7840U processor options with Radeon 700M integrated graphics. There don’t appear to be any options for discrete graphics, which makes me wonder if this is really a “workstation” or just a business laptop.

Display options include 14 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD and 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED screens, with optional touch available on some models. The notebook features LPDDR5x-6400 memory that’s soldered to the mainboard and not user upgradeable. But Lenovo will offer 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB options for folks that need plenty of RAM. The ThinkPad 14s Gen 4 AMD also also ships with up to a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, which should be user user replaceable.

Webcam options range from a 1080p RGB camera to a 5MP + IR camera system with support for face recognition. All cameras have a privacy shutter that covers the lens when it’s not in use.

Lenovo offers a choice of 39.3 Wh or 52.5 Wh batteries and the notebook comes with a 65W USB Type-C power adapter. Customers can choose a backlit or a non-backlit keyboard. Wireless options include Qualcomm or MediaTek WiFi & Bluetooth cards plus an optional 4G LTE modem. And ports include:

1 x USB4 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5 Gbps)

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

The ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 AMD measures 318 x 227 x 18mm (12.5″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″) and has a starting weight of 1.34 kg (3 pounds).

Lenovo hasn’t announced pricing yet, but I wouldn’t expect the new laptops to be cheap. The Thinkpad 14S Gen 4 Intel is currently selling for $1217 and up, but has a starting list price of $2099 (although I doubt anyone ever actually pays full list price for Lenovo laptops, which are just about always on sale for much less).

via NotebookCheck

