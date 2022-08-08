Lenovo is refreshing some of its AMD-powered mobile workstations by equipping new systems with AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors.

The most powerful new model is the new ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 with a Ryzen 7 Pro 6000H series processor and NVIDIA RTX A2000 graphics. But the smallest is the new Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3, which is a notebook with a 2.8 pound starting weight and support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U processor and Radeon 680M integrated graphics.

While integrated graphics won’t deliver the same level of performance as a discrete GPU, AMD’s Ryzen 6000 series chips feature graphics based on the company’s RDNA architecture, which means that the iGPU should be competitive with entry-level mobile solutions from NVIDIA like the company’s MX series.

Here’s a spec sheet for the new ThinkPad P14S Gen 3:

Lenovo Thinkpad P14s Gen 3 specs Display 14 inches

IPS LCD

3840 x 2400px, 500 nit, HDR400, touchscreen

1920 x 1200px, 300 nit, touchscreen

1920 x 1200px, 300 nit, non-touch

1920 x 1200px, 400 nit, non-touch, low-power Processor AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U (8-cores, 16 threads)

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U (6 cores, 12 threads) Graphics AMD Radeon 680M (12 CU)

AMD Radeon 660M (6 CU) Memory 8GB / 16GB / 32GB

LPDDR5-6400

Soldered Storage Up to 2TB

PCIe NVME Gen 4 Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone

1 x smart card reader Wireless Intel AX211

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

FIBOCOM L860R 4G LTE Cat 16 (optional)

Quectel Cat 4 EM05 (optional) Webcam 39.3 Wh or 52.5 Wh

65W USB Type-C charger Battery & charging 720p

1080p with IR for face login Security Fingerprint reader

Face recognition (optional)

Webcam privacy cover Dimensions 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9mm

10.42″ x 7.44″ x 0.59″ Weight 1.28 kg

2.82 pounds

Lenovo says the laptop also incorporates at least 95% recycled plastic in the speaker enclosure, 52.5 Wh battery, and power supply. The packaging is also made from 90% recycled or sustainable materials.

The company is also launching a new 16 inch model called the ThinkPad P16s Gen 1 which has similar specs, but comes with a larger display (available in 2560 x 1600 or 1920 x 1200 pixel options), has a numeric keypad, and has a starting weight of 3.7 pounds for a model with a 52.5 Wh battery. There’s also an 86 Wh battery option for the larger model.

