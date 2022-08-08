Lenovo is refreshing some of its AMD-powered mobile workstations by equipping new systems with AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors.
The most powerful new model is the new ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 with a Ryzen 7 Pro 6000H series processor and NVIDIA RTX A2000 graphics. But the smallest is the new Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3, which is a notebook with a 2.8 pound starting weight and support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U processor and Radeon 680M integrated graphics.
While integrated graphics won’t deliver the same level of performance as a discrete GPU, AMD’s Ryzen 6000 series chips feature graphics based on the company’s RDNA architecture, which means that the iGPU should be competitive with entry-level mobile solutions from NVIDIA like the company’s MX series.
Here’s a spec sheet for the new ThinkPad P14S Gen 3:
|Lenovo Thinkpad P14s Gen 3 specs
|Display
|14 inches
IPS LCD
3840 x 2400px, 500 nit, HDR400, touchscreen
1920 x 1200px, 300 nit, touchscreen
1920 x 1200px, 300 nit, non-touch
1920 x 1200px, 400 nit, non-touch, low-power
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U (8-cores, 16 threads)
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U (6 cores, 12 threads)
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M (12 CU)
AMD Radeon 660M (6 CU)
|Memory
|8GB / 16GB / 32GB
LPDDR5-6400
Soldered
|Storage
|Up to 2TB
PCIe NVME Gen 4
|Ports
|2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0b
1 x Gigabit Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone
1 x smart card reader
|Wireless
|Intel AX211
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
FIBOCOM L860R 4G LTE Cat 16 (optional)
Quectel Cat 4 EM05 (optional)
|Webcam
|39.3 Wh or 52.5 Wh
65W USB Type-C charger
|Battery & charging
|720p
1080p with IR for face login
|Security
|Fingerprint reader
Face recognition (optional)
Webcam privacy cover
|Dimensions
|317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9mm
10.42″ x 7.44″ x 0.59″
|Weight
|1.28 kg
2.82 pounds
Lenovo says the laptop also incorporates at least 95% recycled plastic in the speaker enclosure, 52.5 Wh battery, and power supply. The packaging is also made from 90% recycled or sustainable materials.
The company is also launching a new 16 inch model called the ThinkPad P16s Gen 1 which has similar specs, but comes with a larger display (available in 2560 x 1600 or 1920 x 1200 pixel options), has a numeric keypad, and has a starting weight of 3.7 pounds for a model with a 52.5 Wh battery. There’s also an 86 Wh battery option for the larger model.