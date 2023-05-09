The Lenovo ThinkPad P14s i Gen 4 is a laptop with support for up to an Intel Core i7 Raptor Lake processor with vPro technology, optional support for NVIDIA RTX A500 discrete graphics, and up to 64GB memory and 2TB of storage.

It’s also one of the most compact laptops in Lenovo’s new line of mobile workstation-class computers, measuring 17.9mm (0.7 inches) thick and having a starting weight of 1.34 kg (2.97 pounds).

That doesn’t exactly make this a no-compromise machine though. That starting weight, for example? It only includes a 39.3 Wh battery, which probably won’t last long under heavy load.

Customers can also opt for a slightly larger 52.5 Wh battery, but that probably won’t offer all-day battery life either, so it’s good to know that the notebook comes with a USB-C charger (and should work with third-party adapters if you want to carry a compact charger or power bank with you).

All models feature two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0b port, Gigabit Ethernet port, and 3.5mm headset jack as well as support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 and security features including a fingerprint reader, webcam privacy shutter and “self-healing BIOS).

Optional features include a 4G LTE modem, NFC, smart card reader, and up to an FHD webcam with IR support for face recognition (the standard camera is an HD webcam only).

Display options range from an FHD+ IPS LCD screen to a 2.8K OLED display. Some displays are also available in touch and non-touch variants.

One interesting thing to note is that models with NVIDIA RTX A500 discrete graphics support up to 64GB of LPDDR5x memory (which is not user upgradable), while models with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics top out at 48GB of DDR5 memory (which can be upgraded).

Either version supports up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVME storage.

Power adapter options include 65W and 100W USB Type-C chargers (I suspect you’ll get the 100W version if you opt for a model with discrete graphics.

The laptop is available in black or grey color options.

Lenovo hasn’t announced pricing yet, but the company says its new ThinkPad and ThinkStation PCs with 13th-gen Intel Core chips should be available starting this month.

via Lenovo and NotebookCheck