The Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4 is a small desktop computer that measures 7.2″ x 7″ x 1.4″ and has an internal volume of about 1 liter. But it packs a lot of horsepower into that compact package.

Lenovo says the new neo 50q mini PC will be available with up to a 45-watt, 13th-gen Intel Core i5 H-series processor and up to 32GB of RAM when the little computer goes on sale in the third quarter of 2023. Prices will start at $499.

Lenovo will offer two versions of the computer. One is a full-fledged PC that will be available with Windows 11 Pro or Home software, while the other is a thin client solution that ships to business customers with Lenovo’s IGEL OS installed.

The thin client version will ship standard with a 65-watt power adapter and has a single SODIMM slot for up to 16GB of DDR4 memory, but otherwise it’s pretty much the same as the Windows model (which will be available with 65W or 90W AC adapters and has two SODIMM slots for up to 32GB of RAM).

Both models weigh less than 2.5 pounds and can be positioned horizontally, vertically, or mounted to the back of a display. And both feature the following ports:

1 x DHMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort

1 x Ethenet

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

The computer can be configured with up to a 1TB SSD or hard drive and supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Lenovo hasn’t detailed all the different processor options yet, but there’s mention in the press release of a Celeron processor, so I wouldn’t exactly expect that $499 starting price to include a Core i5 chip.

