As is often the case, Lenovo seems determined to take home the trophy for weirdest laptop of CES this year.

The company has a long track record of using its ThinkBook Plus line of laptops to try out things like putting an E ink display on the lid of a laptop or a second screen in the keyboard section. But the new Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid has only a single screen. It’s just that this time it’s shared between two separate mobile devices that are meant to work together. Basically it’s an Android tablet that becomes a Windows laptop when docked to a keyboard base… or maybe it’s a Windows laptop that becomes an Android tablet when you detach the screen.

As expected, here’s the basic idea: the ThinkBook Plus Hybrid has two sets of hardware:

There’s an Intel processor, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 75 Wh battery in the base.

There’s also a Qualcomm processor, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage and a 38 Wh battery in the display/tablet section.

This allows you to use the tablet as a standalone device with support for pen and touch input. Or you can dock the tablet to the keyboard section to turn it into a laptop screen.

On the one hand it seems kind of wacky and wasteful to include two complete sets of hardware and two independent operating systems. On the other… it kind of makes sense, because Android is really a much more robust tablet operating system than Windows, with support for millions of mobile-friendly applications.

But to really pull this off, Lenovo has to make the case that these two devices can work together as one. So the company notes that you can use the Hybrid Station keyboard and touchpad either in Windows or Android modes. Want the longer battery life that generally comes with Android hardware? Then you can run Android apps in a laptop-style system.

Or if you want to access your Android apps while using Windows, you can use Lenovo’s “Hybrid Stream” app to stream your tablet apps to Windows in a picture-in-picture window.

That said… I can’t help but think that it would be cheaper and easier to just buy two separate devices, because the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is expected to sell for $2000 and up when it hits the streets in the second quarter of 2024. And for that price you could probably get a pretty decent laptop and a decent Android tablet + keyboard cover and still have some money left over.

Hybrid Station Hybrid Tab Display None 14 inches

2.8K

OLED

Touch and pen input

100% DCI-P3 color gamut Keyboard QWERTY keyboard with touchpad None Processor Intel Core Ultra 7

Intel Arc GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Qualcomm Adreno GPU OS Windows 11 Android 13 RAM 32GB LPDDR5x 12GB LPDDR5x Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD 256GB UFS 3.1 Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x 3.5mm audio 1 x USB-C Wireless WiFi 6E

BT 5.2 WiFi 6E

BT 5.3 Camera None 13MP + 5MP (rear)

FHD + IR (front) Audio 2 x 2W Harman Kardon speakers 4 x 1W speakers Battery 75 Wh

100W power adapter 38 Wh Security Fingerprint reader IR camera Dimensions 314 x 235 x 9mm 314 x 224 x 7mm Weight 970 grams 785 grams

