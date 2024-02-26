The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 is a convertible notebook with a 14 inch touchscreen display, a 360 degree hinge that lets you position the computer for use in tablet, tent, stand, or laptop modes, and a reasonably compact design: the laptop measures about 0.7 inches thick and has a starting weigh of 3.6 pounds.

Lenovo equips the laptop with “the latest” Intel Core Ultra processor options, and the company says the new ThinkBook 14 convertible will be available in March for $1,169 and up.

The company says that compared with earlier models of this laptop, the new version has a slimmer screen bezel for a 90% screen-to-body ratio, a larger touchpad, and a keyboard with 1.5mm key travel.

Other features include support for a pressure-sensitive pen that attaches magnetically to the side of the computer for safe keeping, a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button and optional support for an IR camera for Windows Hello-compatible face recognition.

The notebook has two SODIMM slots for user-upgradeable memory and an M.2 slot for PCIe NVMe storage. And it has a selection of ports that should enable support for up to three displays, among other things (if you use the Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Type-C, and HDMI 2.1 ports all at the same time).

Here’s a run-down of key specs for Lenovo’s latest convertible ThinkBook:

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 specs
Display14 inches
16:10
IPS LCD
300 nits
ProcessorIntel Core Ultra
RAMUp to 64GB
DDR5
Dual SODIMM
StorageUp to 2TB PCIe NVMe
Audio2 x 2W Harman speakers
2 a microphones
CameraFHD or FHD IR
Battery60Wh
Ports1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 2.1 Alt mode and USB-PD 3.0)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
WirelessUp to WIFi 6E
SecurityFingerprint reader
IR camera (optional)
Webcam privacy shutter
Dimensions312 x 224 x 19mm
12.3″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″
Starting weight1.64 kg
3.61 pounds
Starting price$1,169
AvailabilityMarch, 2024

press release

