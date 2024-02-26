The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 is a convertible notebook with a 14 inch touchscreen display, a 360 degree hinge that lets you position the computer for use in tablet, tent, stand, or laptop modes, and a reasonably compact design: the laptop measures about 0.7 inches thick and has a starting weigh of 3.6 pounds.

Lenovo equips the laptop with “the latest” Intel Core Ultra processor options, and the company says the new ThinkBook 14 convertible will be available in March for $1,169 and up.

The company says that compared with earlier models of this laptop, the new version has a slimmer screen bezel for a 90% screen-to-body ratio, a larger touchpad, and a keyboard with 1.5mm key travel.

Other features include support for a pressure-sensitive pen that attaches magnetically to the side of the computer for safe keeping, a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button and optional support for an IR camera for Windows Hello-compatible face recognition.

The notebook has two SODIMM slots for user-upgradeable memory and an M.2 slot for PCIe NVMe storage. And it has a selection of ports that should enable support for up to three displays, among other things (if you use the Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Type-C, and HDMI 2.1 ports all at the same time).

Here’s a run-down of key specs for Lenovo’s latest convertible ThinkBook:

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 specs Display 14 inches

16:10

IPS LCD

300 nits Processor Intel Core Ultra RAM Up to 64GB

DDR5

Dual SODIMM Storage Up to 2TB PCIe NVMe Audio 2 x 2W Harman speakers

2 a microphones Camera FHD or FHD IR Battery 60Wh Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 2.1 Alt mode and USB-PD 3.0)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless Up to WIFi 6E Security Fingerprint reader

IR camera (optional)

Webcam privacy shutter Dimensions 312 x 224 x 19mm

12.3″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″ Starting weight 1.64 kg

3.61 pounds Starting price $1,169 Availability March, 2024

press release

