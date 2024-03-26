Most modern tablets have glossy touchscreen displays which respond well to touch and generally look good indoors. But take them outside or put them under a bright light bulb and they have a habit of turning into mirrors unless you crank the brightness all the way up (assuming they even have screens that can get bright enough for outdoor use).

But a handful of companies are starting to make matte tablet displays a thing. TCL has pioneered this space with its NXTPAPER line of smartphones and tablets. And now it looks like Lenovo may have its own version in the form of the upcoming Lenovo Tab P12 with Matte Display.

Lenovo hasn’t officially announced the new tablet yet, but Windows Latest published some leaked specs and pictures earlier this month, and now MySmartPrice has spotted a listing for the Lenovo Tab P12 with Matte Display on the Google Play Console, effectively confirming that this is a real tablet that will most likely hit the streets soon.

As the name suggests, Lenovo’s tablet with a matte display shares much of its DNA with the mid-range Lenovo Tab P12 that was released last fall. The key difference is that the original version has a glossy screen, while the new version has a matte display which will reflect less glare and offer a somewhat more paper-like viewing experience, which could make for more comfortable reading of eBooks, documents, web pages, or other content.

Keep in mind, we’re not talking about an actual ePaper display here. It’s still an LCD screen. It just has a matte finish rather than glossy. That means you’ll still get a 60 Hz refresh rate and full color display, so you can use the tablet to watch videos, play games, or do other things that may be tough to accomplish on devices with E Ink displays. But you can also expect battery life measured in hours rather than weeks and outdoor visibility that’s perhaps better than what you’d get from a glossy screen, but not necessarily as good as an E Ink screen (which can actually look better under direct sunlight than it does indoors).

Like the standard Lenovo Tab P12, the new Matte Display model is expected to feature a 12.7 inch, 2944 x 1840 pixel display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a microSD card reader with support for up to 1TB of removable storage, a 13MP front camera and 8MP rear camera.

It’s expected to ship with Android 13, but Lenovo will offer at least two major OS updates and four years of security updates.

Other features include quad speakers, a 10,200 mAh battery, support for 30W fast charging, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support, a USB 2.0 Type-C port for charging and data, and a set of pogo pins that can be used to attach an optional keyboard.

