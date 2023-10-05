Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Tab P12 is an Android tablet with a 12.7 inch, 2944 x 1840 pixel display, support for a Lenovo Precision pen for pressure-sensitive writing and drawing, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor.

It’s basically a tablet that straddles the line between mid-range and premium (by Android tablet standards), and it’s priced to match. First announced this summer, the Lenovo Tab P12 is now available in the US from Best Buy for $380.

For that price you get a tablet with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, along with features including a microSD card reader for removable storage, a fingerprint reader and face recognition for security, quad speakers, and a 10,200 mAh battery.

wireless capabilities include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5, and the tablet has a USB 2.0 Type-C port, a 13MP fixed-focus ultra-wide front camera with an RGB sensor and an 8MP rear camera with an LED flash and auto-focus support.

The tablet has a fairly pixel-dense display, with 273 pixels per inch, and should be a pretty decent device for watching videos, viewing pictures, or reading websites, eBooks, or digital comics or magazines. But it’s a 60 Hz IPS LCD display rather than an AMOLED screen with a higher screen refresh rate, which helps explain why this tablet is so much cheaper than flagship Lenovo (or Google or Samsung tablets).

The Dimensity 7050 processor is also more of a mid-range part than a flagship processor, with two ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores capable of speeds up to 2.6 GHz, six Cortex-A55 cores that top out at 2 GHz, and Mali-G68 MC4 graphics.

Lenovo says the Lenovo Tab P12 ships with Android 13, but it will receive two major Android updates and four years of security updates.

The company’s official spec sheet for the tablet also mentions some lower-priced configurations with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but none of those configurations are available in the United States yet.

