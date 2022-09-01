The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd-gen) tablet features an 11.2 inch, 2560 x 1536 pixel OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 360 Hz touch sampling rate, a speedy octa-core processor from MediaTek, and support for up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It carries over a few key features from the previous-gen model, like quad speakers and an OLED display, but adds a higher refresh rate, newer processor, and optional support for more memory and storage. The starting price is also lower. 

Lenovo says the Tab P11 Pro (2nd-gen) will be available in North America this month for $400 and up. It should hit Europe around the same time with price starting at €499 (including VAT).

At the heart of the new tablet is a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor, which features:

  • 4 x ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores @ 2.6 GHz
  • 4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
  • ARM Mali-G77 MC9 graphics @ 836 MHz

The tablet will be available in 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB memory and storage configurations. And all models will have four speakers with JBL sound and Dolby Atmos support, dual microphones, an 8,200 mAh battery, and a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.

The new Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 1TB, a USB 3.0 Type-C port that can be used for charging, data, or video output. And the tablet comes with a 10V/2A charger.

The tablet supports WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and GLONASS. Unlike the cheaper Lenovo Tab P11 though, there does not appear to be a 4G LTE option for the new P11 Pro.

Lenovo says the Tab P11 Pro (2nd-gen) will ship with Android 12, but the company plans to offer upgrades through Android 14.

The tablet measures 264 x 167 x 7mm (10.4″ x 6.6″ x 0.3″) and weighs 480 grams (1.1 pounds)

Optional accessories include a Lenovo Precision Pen 3, Keyboard pack, and Folio Case.

