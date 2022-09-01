Lenovo’s new Tab P11 (2nd-gen) is a mid-range Android tablet with an 11.5 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, and quad speakers.

It’s also the company’s first tablet to ship with Android 12L pre-installed, although Lenovo is promising to deliver at least two major updates, so the Lenovo Tab P11 should be running Android 14 by the time it reaches end of life.

The Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd-gen) tablet should be available in Europe this November with prices starting at €299 (including VAT). It will go on sale in North America in January for $249 and up.

For that starting price you’ll most likely get a model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but higher-priced configurations will also be available with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s also a microSD card for removable storage.

The Helio G99 processor that powers the tablet features two ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores that can hit speeds up to 2.2 GHz, plus six ARM Cortex-A55 cores at 2 GHz.

Other features include a 7,700 mAh battery, four speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, dual microphones, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Wireless capabilities include support for Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6E… if you opt for a WiFi-only version of the tablet. Lenovo will also offer a model with support for 4G LTE, GPS, and GLONASS, but that version tops out at WiFi 5 speeds.

There’s a 13MP rear camera with support for auto-focus and an 8MP front-facing, fixed-focus camera. While the tablet doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor, it does support face unlock.

The Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd-gen) measures 269 x 169 x 7mm (10.6″ x 6.7″ x 0.3″) and weighs 520 grams (1.15 pounds).

Optional accessories include pressure-sensitive Lenovo Precision Pen 2, a keyboard pack, and a folio case.