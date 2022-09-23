Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Tab M8 is a cheap Android tablet with an 8 inch IPS LCD display, support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth and a starting price that tends to hover between $90 and $130. Basically it’s Lenovo’s answer to the Amazon Fire HD 8, except Lenovo’s tablet ships with stock Android software and support for the Google Play Store and some models of Lenovo’s tablet are also available with 4G LTE.

Lenovo’s most recent model is the Tab M8 Gen 3, but now it looks like there’s a new 4th-gen Lenovo Tab M8 on the way.

An unannounced “portable tablet computer” from Lenovo showed up at the FCC website this week, with the model number TB300XU. According to a Google support page, that makes this tablet the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th-gen).

FCC documents indicate that the tablet will support WiFi 5, Bluetooth LE, and 4G LTE connectivity.

Unfortunately I haven’t found any other specs for the tablet yet, but here are some specs for the previous-gen Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd-gen):

8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS LCD 350 nit display

MediaTek Helio P22T processor (4 x Cortex-A53 cores @ 2.3 GHz, 4 x Cortex-A53 cores @ 1.8 GHz)

2GB LPDDR4X memory

32GB eMCP storage

Android 11 software

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

5MP rear camera (auto-focus)

2MP front camera (fixed focus)

USB 2.0 Type-C port

3.5mm headset jack

199 x 122 x 8mm

305 grams

When Lenovo launched the Tab M8 (3rd-gen) tablet, it had the same display as the 2nd-gen model as well as the same amount of storage and memory, although it did move from LPDDR3 memory to LPDDR4X and from Android 9 to Android 11. The biggest differences is that the second-gen tablet had a 2 GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor.

So I’d expect the 4th-gen model to receive a modest spec bump, but I’d be surprised if the company introduces any major changes with the new model.