The Lenovo Tab M8 line of devices are cheap Android tablet with HD displays, entry-level processors, and the kind of specs you’d expect to find in a tablet that tends to sell for around $100.

A few months ago we learned that Lenovo was working on a 4th-gen model, so it’s not surprising to see that the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th-gen) is now listed on Lenovo’s Japanese website and that specs are now available for versions of the tablet that will eventually ship in the United States and other countries. What is a little surprising is that the new model isn’t really an upgrade over the third-gen model. In fact, in most respects it’s probably safe to call it a downgrade.

While the 3rd-gen version of the Lenovo Tab M8 had an octa-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, the 4th-gen model has a processor with just four Cortex-A53 cores. Both tablets have the same 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel displays, 2GB of LPDDR4x memory and 32GB of eMMC storage.

The new model does ship with a newer version of Android and has stereo speakers instead of mono. And some models are available with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (the older model tops out at 3GB/32GB). But it also loses a couple of features that the 3rd-gen model had, including a proximity sensor and vibration motor.

Here’s a comparison between the previous and current-gen tablets, with better features highlighted in bold:

Lenovo Tab M8 (4th-gen) Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd-gen) Display 8 inches

1280 x 800 pixels

IPS LCD

350 nits

10-point multitouch CPU MediaTek Helio A22

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz MediaTek Helio P22T

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2.3 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.8 GHz GPU Imagination PowerVR GE8320 RAM 2GB / 3GB

LPDDR4x 2GB / 3GB / 4GB

LPDDR4x Storage 32GB or 64GB eMMC 5.1

microSD card reader (up to 128GB FAT32, up to 1TB exFAT) 32GB eMMC (eMCP4x)

microSD card reader (up to 128GB FAT32, up to 2TB exFAT) OS Android 12 (Go Edition) or later Android 11 (Go Edition) or later Cameras 5MP (rear)

2MP (front) Speakers Stereo Mono Microphones Mono Sensors Ambient Light

Accelerometer Ambient Light

Accelerometer

Proximity Vibration motor None Eccentric Rotating Mass (ERM) Battery 5,100 mAh Charging 5V/2A (4 hours for full charge) Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

4G LTE (select models) Ports 1 x USB 2.0 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Material Plastic Dimensions 197.97 x 119.82 x 8.95mm

7.79” x 4.72 x 0.35″ 199.1 x 121.8 x 8.15mm

7.84″ x 4.79″ x 0.32“ Weight 320 grams

0.71 pounds 305 grams

0.67 pounds

I suppose it’s possible that the slower processor and missing features means that Lenovo will offer the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th-gen at a lower price). But it’s also possible that Lenovo is just looking for a way to cut costs while continuing to offer a budget tablet… with inflation being what it is these days, I suppose launching a new(ish) tablet with the same price tag as its predecessor is sort of like giving customers a discount. Sort of.

Or you could just pick up a previous-gen tablet. While it has a list price of $110, Lenovo is currently selling the Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd-gen) for $93.

