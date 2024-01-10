Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

With Intel and AMD both having announced new mobile chips recently, a lot of companies have been using CES 2024 to unveil new laptops and mini PCs. But tablets? Not so much.

And that’s one of the only things that really makes the new Lenovo Tab M11 stand out. For the most part it’s a mid-range tablet with mid-range specs. But at least it is a new tablet unveiled at CES this year. The Lenovo Tab M11 should be available in April, 2024 for $180 and up.

The Lenovo Tab M11 features an 11 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, and at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (there are also 4GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations).

It has a 7040 mAh battery and support for 15W charging via the USB 2.0 Type-C jack, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card reader for removable storage, quad speakers, an 8MP front camera and either a 13MP or 8MP rear camera, depending on the region.

Lenovo says the tablet will ship with Android 13, but should receive at least two major OS updates as well as security patches through January, 2028.

As for special features, the Lenovo Tab M11 is designed to work with the Lenovo Tab Pen, which supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity when writing or drawing. And the tablet also features an “immersive reading mode” that lets you “switch between chromatic and mono views,” which is another way of saying that you can switch the graphics to black and white.

It’s not exactly ePaper (or even NXTPAPER), but I suppose it might be helpful if you want to reduce the temptation to check social media while reading eBooks on the tablet,

The tablet measures 166 x 55 x 7mm (8.9″ x 6.6″ x 0.3″) and weighs 465 grams (1 pound). It has a body that’s said to be water and dust resistant, but does not have an IP rating and is described as spill-resistant against light splashes, but not designed to submersed in water.

