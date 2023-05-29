Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Tab Extreme is the biggest, most powerful Android tablet Lenovo has released to date. It’s also the most expensive.

When the company first unveiled the 14.5 inch tablet in January, we were told that it would sell for $1200 and up. Now it’s available for purchase from Best Buy and the good news is that the starting price is lower. The less good news is that it’s still $950.

That high price does buy you a lot of tablet though. The Tab Extreme features a 3000 x 1876 pixel, 120 Hz OLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage plus a microSD card reader.

The tablet supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, features 4 microphones, 8 speakers, and support for Dolby Atmos sound, a 12,3000 mAh battery with support for 68W fast-charging via a USB-C adapter, and both a Fingerprint sensor and Face unlock for quick logins.

Lenovo put 13MP and 5MP cameras on the back of the Tab Extreme, and a 13MP camera on the front. There are USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C and USB 2.0 Type-C ports, plus a pogo pin connector for an optional detachable keyboard.

While Best Buy doesn’t seem to be including that keyboard in the purchase price, the tablet does come with a Folio Case and a pressure-sensitive Lenovo Pen 3 for writing and drawing on the screen.

The Lenovo Tab Extreme ships with Android 13 and Lenovo is promising to deliver at least three major OS updates and 4 years of security updates. In addition to the steps Google has taken to make Android more tablet & large-screen friendly in recent years, Lenovo says the Tab Extreme also supports a split-screen mode that lets you divide the display into as many as four sections for a multitasking view that lets you see four apps at once.

via Tablet Monkeys

