Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Tab Extreme is a high-end Android tablet with a 14.5 inch, 3000 x 1876 pixel OLED display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

First announced at CES in January, the tablet is expected to go on sale in the US later this year for $1200. But it looks like it will launch in China first, where it will be available for a lower price. It just has a different name in that country: the Chinese version is called the Lenovo Legion Y900.

The name change makes it clear that Lenovo is branding the tablet as part of its gaming lineup in China. Other Legion-branded products including gaming PCs and smartphones. And while you don’t need bleeding edge specs to play most Android games, they certainly come in handy if you plan to use a tablet for emulation or other resource-intensive tasks.

Chinese customers will be able to pick one up soon for 5,999 CNY (about $870), although it looks like it may go up for pre-order for as little as 4,999 CNY ($725).

The Tab Extreme/Legion Y900 also has a reasonably large 12,300 mAh battery, support for 68W fast charging, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port with support for video out as well as charging and data, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port that can work as a display input, allowing you to use the tablet as an external display for other devices.

Wireless capabilities include support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and some models will also be available with 4G and 5G cellular support.

There’s also a microSD card reader for removable storage, a pogo pin connector for a detachable keyboard, digital pen support, 8 speakers (4 woofers and 4 tweeters), 4 microphones, a fingerprint sensor and support for face unlock, and 13MP + 5MP rear cameras plus a 13MP front-facing camera.

It ships with Android 13 software, and Lenovo plans to offer security updates for at least four years, and major operating system updates for three.

Here’s an overview of key specs for the upcoming tablet:

Lenovo Tab Extreme / Legion Y900 specs Display 14.5 inches

3000 x 1876 pixels

244 ppi

16:10 aspect ratio

OLED

120 Hz

Up to 500 nits peak brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000

1 x ARM Cortex-X1 CPU core @ 3.05 GHz

3 x ARM Cortex-A710 CPU cores @ 2.85 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A510 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz

Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB UFS 3.1

microSD card reader (up to 1TB) OS Android 13 (at launch)

3 major OS updates

4 years security updates Cameras 13MP + 5MP rear (auto-focus & fixed-focus)

13MP front (auto-focus) Battery & charging 12,300 mAh battery

68W USB Type-C charger Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (charging, DisplayPort-out, reverse charging, audio)

1 x USB 2.0 Type-C (charging, DisplayPort-in, reverse charging, audio)

1 x microSD card reader + SIM slot

1 x 3-pin pogo connector for keyboard Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

WiFi Direct

WiFi display

GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, GPS

4G LTE + 5G NR Audio 8 x JBL speakers (4 woofers + 4 tweeters)

4 x microphones

Dolby Atmos Security Fingerprint sensor

Face unlock Sensors Accelerometer

ToF Sensor

RGB sensor

Hall sensor

Fingerprint sensor

Gyroscope

E-Compass

Vibration motor Dimensions 327.8 x 210.8 x 5.85mm (7.15mm with camera bump) Weight 740 grams (tablet only)

1.5 kg (tablet + keyboard)

via Phablet.jp and MyDrivers