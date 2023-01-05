Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

As expected, Lenovo’s first E Ink tablet is coming to the US and other countries after launching in China in 2022.

The Lenovo Smart Paper is a 10.3 inch tablet with Android-based software and a black and white touchscreen display and support for pressure-sensitive pen input, allowing you to use it for taking notes, drawing pictures, or reading eBooks and documents. It’s basically Lenovo’s answer to the reMarkable 2, Amazon Kindle Scribe, and Kobo Elipsa. Lenovo’s Smart Paper tablet will be available in late 2023 for $400.

Lenovo’s tablet features an 1872 x 1404 pixel display with 227 pixels per inch, a front light with 24 levels of brightness, adjustable color temperature, and an ambient light sensor for automatic brightness adjustments.

The Smart Paper tablet comes with a folio cover and a Smart Paper Pen, which is a felt-tipped EMR stylus that doesn’t need to be charged. With 23ms latency, support for tilt detection and 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, you should be able to doodle pictures, write notes, or annotate documents easily. But the pen doesn’t have a built-in eraser.

The tablet is powered by a Rockchip RK3566 processor and features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and an Android 11-based operating system with a custom user interface and apps for viewing eBooks, documents, and Microsoft Office documents. There are also 74 different notepad templates and 9 different pent settings including ballpoint, pencil, marker, and calligraphy.

Lenovo Smart Paper specs Display 10.3 inches

1872 x 1404 pixels

227 ppi

E Ink

grayscale Front light 24 levels of brightness

automatic brightness adjustment

24 level color temperature Processor Rockchip RK3566

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

Mali-G52 2EE graphics RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Sensors Accelerometer

Ambient Light

Hall sensor Battery 3,350 mAh Ports 1 x USB 2.0 Typ-eC Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.2 Audio Dual microphones Software Android 11 (AOSP)

EPUB, PDF, MS Office docs supported

Handwriting-to-text recognition

Record live dictation Dimensions 195 x 226 x 5.5mm

(7.68″ x 8.9″ x 0.22″) Weight 408 grams

(0.9 pounds) Color Storm Grey Accessories Smart Paper pen

Smart Paper folio case Price $400