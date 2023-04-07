Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Slim 7i is a thin and light laptop that weighs just 2.88 pounds and measures less than 0.6 inches thick. But it’s packed to the gills with features including support for up to an Intel Core i7-1360P processor and up to a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

First unveiled in January, the Lenovo Slim 7i is now available for purchase from Lenovo.com.

At the moment there are only two configurations available:

Both models have the same 2880 x 1800 pixel, 120 Hz touchscreen display. But it’s likely that more options will be available in the future.

When Lenovo first introduced the laptop, the company said it would have a $730 starting price and that entry-level models would feature 12th-gen Intel Core chips rather than 13th-gen, have as little as 8GB of RAM, and come with other display options including non-touch 2240 x 1400 pixel IPS LCD or 1920 x 1200 pixel OLED screens.

All versions of the laptop have two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, and HDMI 2.1 port plus a 3.5mm audio jack, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, a 65 Wh battery, 65W USB-C charger, and a full HD webcam with an IR camera for face recognition and a privacy shutter.

Lenovo Slim 7i 14″ laptop specs Display 14 inches

2880 x 1800 IPS LCD (120 Hz, 400 nit, optional touch)

2240 x 1400 IPS LCD (60 Hz, 300 nit, non-touch

1920 x 1200 OLED (60 Hz, 400 nit, non-touch) Processor Intel Core i7-1360P

Intel Core i5-1340P

Intel Core i7-1260P

Intel Core i5-1240P RAM 8GB or 16GB

LPDDR5-4800 (for 12th-gen chips)

LPDDR5-5200 (for 13th-gen chips)

non-upgradeable Storage 512GB or 1TB

M.2 SSD Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi 6/6E

Bluetooth 5.1 Battery & charging 65 Wh

65W USB Type-C charger Camera FHD IR camera with privacy shutter Dimensions 312 x 221 x 14.9mm

(12.3″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″) Weight 1.31 kg

(2.9 pounds)