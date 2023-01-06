The latest version of the Lenovo Slim 7 laptop is a 2.9 pound notebook with up to a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel, 120 Hz IPS LCD display (or a FHD OLED screen), an Intel Core i7-1360P processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

But it’s also a laptop with a reasonably affordable starting price: Lenovo says the Lenovo Slim 7 will be available this April for $730 and up. There’s a catch though: entry-level configurations will ship with 12th-gen Intel Core chips instead of Intel’s newer 13th-gen processors.

The laptop, which will known outside of North America as the Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i, will be available with Intel Core i5-1240P, Core i7-1260P, Core i5-1340P, and Core i7-1360P processor options.

While those are all 28-watt, 12-core, 16-thread chips, the newer models have higher base and turbo frequencies and incorporate new power saving features that Intel says should provide longer battery life.

It seems safe to say that the $730 starting price will most likely only get you a Core i5-1240P chip.

Other features include two Thunderbolt ports, a 60 Wh battery, stereo 2W speakers, and a 1080p IR camera with support for facial recognition and a privacy shutter. The laptop comes in “storm grey” or “misty grey” color options and features a hinge that opens at up to a 180 degree angle.

Display 14 inches

2880 x 1800 IPS LCD (120 Hz, 400 nit, optional touch)

2240 x 1400 IPS LCD (60 Hz, 300 nit, non-touch

1920 x 1200 OLED (60 Hz, 400 nit, non-touch) Processor Intel Core i7-1360P

Intel Core i5-1340P

Intel Core i7-1260P

Intel Core i5-1240P RAM 8GB or 16GB

LPDDR5 (non-upgradeable) Storage 512GB or 1TB

M.2 SSD Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi 6/6E

Bluetooth 5.1 Battery & charging 60 Wh

65W USB Type-C charger Camera FHD IR camera with privacy shutter Dimensions 312 x 221 x 14.9mm

(12.3″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″) Weight 1.31 kg

(2.9 pounds)

