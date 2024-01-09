Lenovo is showing off a concept wireless keyboard & mouse set at CES 2024 that never needs to be plugged in to charge.

That’s because the Mechanical Energy Harvesting Combo system “uses mechanical movement and solar irradiation” to generate enough power to keep the peripherals running.

We’ve seen mobile gadgets with solar panels before, but it often seems like a gimmick. It takes a long time in the sun to really get a decent charge when you’re using a tiny solar strip. But the thing is that keyboards and mice don’t actually use a lot of power, so they’re not bad targets for this sort of technology.

What makes Lenovo’s system a little more interesting is that in addition to a solar panel on the keyboard, there’s a dial in the upper left corner. Fidget with it for about 5 minutes and you should generate enough power for 30 minutes of typing… no sun required.

The mouse, meanwhile, has a crank built-in that you can extend and wind for about a minute to get 30 minutes of battery life during active usage.

It’s just a concept for now, which means Lenovo hasn’t announced plans to bring these devices to market. But the folks at PC Mag got a chance to go hands-on at CES.

