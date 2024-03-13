Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Legion Tab is an Android tablet with an 8.8 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display featuring a 144 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Aimed at mobile gamers, the tablet will be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia beginning this month with prices starting at €599 including value-added tax. But this isn’t exactly a new tablet, as the Legion Tab is identical to the Legion Y700 that’s been available in China since last summer.

Still, it’s nice to see this tablet get a wider release, even if it’s not officially going to be available in North America anytime soon.

In addition to the features listed above, the Legion Tab has a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 1TB, a 6,550 mAh battery, and a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type Type-C port with support for 45W fast charging and DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode for output to an external display, plus a second USB 2.0 Type-C port for charging or audio.

The Legion Tab supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity and has 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, an 8MP front camera, and stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos audio.

While this gaming tablet doesn’t feature some of the things you often find on gaming phones or laptops like RGB lighting effects or a fan for active cooling, Lenovo notes that it has an “oversized vapor chamber” and Lenovo’s ColdFront system that allows you to toggle between Energy Saving, Balanced, or “Beast Mode” depending on how you want to prioritize performance or battery life.

The tablet measures 209 x 129 x 8mm (8.2″ x 5.1″ x 0.3″) and weighs 350 grams (12 ounces).

One thing that appears to set the global version of this tablet apart from the Chinese model is that customers in China can pay extra for a model with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but if Lenovo offers that option for customers outside of China, it’s not mentioned in the press release.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.