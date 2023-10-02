Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming PC is available for pre-order for $700 and up

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Lenovo Legion Go is a handheld gaming PC with an 8.8 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel 144 Hz display, an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, 16GB of RAM, and Nintendo Switch-like detachable controllers.
First unveiled in early September, the Legion Go is set to begin shipping in late October or early November. And now it’s available for pre-order from Lenovo or Best Buy for $700 and up.
The starting price is for a model with a 512GB SSD, but customers who want additional storage can pay $750 for a model with a 1TB SSD. And that’s really the only difference.
Both models have a 5-30 watt AMD processor with 8 Zen 4 CPU cores and 12 RDNA 3 GPU compute units, 16GB of LPDDR5-x7500 memory, and a user-replaceable M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state drive.
Other features include two USB4 ports, a microSD card reader and 3.5mm audio jack, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, stereo speakers, dual microphones, and a 49.2 Wh battery.
The detachable controllers have hall effect joystick sensors and six customizable buttons, in addition to the usual buttons and triggers. You can also use the right joystick like a vertical mouse for playing first person shooters or other games where a mouse may be quicker or more accurate than joysticks.
|Lenovo Legion Go specs
|Display
|8.8 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
144 Hz
IPS LCD
500 nits
97% DCI-P3 color gamut
|Processor
|Up to AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (8 x Zen 4 CPU cores up to 5.1 GHz)
5W – 30W (plugged in)
5-30W (on battery power)
Quiet, Balanced, Performance, and custom power modes
|Graphics
|Up to 12 x RDNA 3 compute units
|RAM
|16GB
LPDDR5x-7500
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB
PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (user replaceable)
M.2 2242
|Input
|10-point multitouch
Detachable controllers w/gaming buttons and touchpad
Hall effect joysticks
1 x mouse wheel
1 x mouse sensor
6 x assignable buttons
6-axis gyroscope
RGB lighting around joysticks and on power button
|Ports
|2 x USB4 (DisplayPort 1.4, USB PD 3.0)
1 x microSD card reader (up to 2TB)
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
|Audio
|2 x 2W speakers
Dual-array near-field microphones
3.5mm audio
|Cooling
|Liquid Crystal Polymer 79-blade fan
Less than 25 dB fan noise in Quiet Mode
|Battery
|49.2 Wh (base unit)
900 mAh (controller batteries)
|Charging
|65W USB-C
|Dimensions
|210 x 131 x 200mm (without controllers)
299 x 131 x 41mm (with controllers)
|Weight
|640 grams (without controllers)
854 grams (with controllers)
|Price
|Starting at $700 / €799 (including VAT)