Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming PC is available for pre-order for $700 and up

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Legion Go is a handheld gaming PC with an 8.8 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel 144 Hz display, an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, 16GB of RAM, and Nintendo Switch-like detachable controllers.

First unveiled in early September, the Legion Go is set to begin shipping in late October or early November. And now it’s available for pre-order from Lenovo or Best Buy for $700 and up.

The starting price is for a model with a 512GB SSD, but customers who want additional storage can pay $750 for a model with a 1TB SSD. And that’s really the only difference.

Both models have a 5-30 watt AMD processor with 8 Zen 4 CPU cores and 12 RDNA 3 GPU compute units, 16GB of LPDDR5-x7500 memory, and a user-replaceable M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state drive.

Other features include two USB4 ports, a microSD card reader and 3.5mm audio jack, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, stereo speakers, dual microphones, and a 49.2 Wh battery.

The detachable controllers have hall effect joystick sensors and six customizable buttons, in addition to the usual buttons and triggers. You can also use the right joystick like a vertical mouse for playing first person shooters or other games where a mouse may be quicker or more accurate than joysticks.

Lenovo Legion Go specs Display 8.8 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

144 Hz

IPS LCD

500 nits

97% DCI-P3 color gamut Processor Up to AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (8 x Zen 4 CPU cores up to 5.1 GHz)

5W – 30W (plugged in)

5-30W (on battery power)

Quiet, Balanced, Performance, and custom power modes Graphics Up to 12 x RDNA 3 compute units RAM 16GB

LPDDR5x-7500 Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (user replaceable)

M.2 2242 Input 10-point multitouch

Detachable controllers w/gaming buttons and touchpad

Hall effect joysticks

1 x mouse wheel

1 x mouse sensor

6 x assignable buttons

6-axis gyroscope

RGB lighting around joysticks and on power button Ports 2 x USB4 (DisplayPort 1.4, USB PD 3.0)

1 x microSD card reader (up to 2TB)

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Audio 2 x 2W speakers

Dual-array near-field microphones

3.5mm audio Cooling Liquid Crystal Polymer 79-blade fan

Less than 25 dB fan noise in Quiet Mode Battery 49.2 Wh (base unit)

900 mAh (controller batteries) Charging 65W USB-C Dimensions 210 x 131 x 200mm (without controllers)

299 x 131 x 41mm (with controllers) Weight 640 grams (without controllers)

854 grams (with controllers) Price Starting at $700 / €799 (including VAT)

