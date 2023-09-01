Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Legion Go is a handheld gaming PC that stands out in an increasingly crowded field for a few reasons. It has a high-resolution display with a high screen refresh rate, a powerful processor designed specifically for handheld gaming, and detachable controllers that make the Legion Go something like a cross between a Windows gaming PC and a Nintendo Switch.

It’s also one of only a handful of models to come from a company with a long-established presence in the mainstream gaming PC market, and it has a reasonably competitive price tag. Following a series of recent leaks, Lenovo has officially introduced the Legion Go and the company says it will be available in November with prices starting at $700 in the US and €799 in Europe (including VAT).

That puts the Legion Go in direct competition with Asus ROG Ally and Valve Steam Deck, not to mention dozens of (mostly higher-priced) models from companies like AYA, AYN, GPD, and One Netbook.

Lenovo’s entry manages to stand out due to a combination of pricing and features. At the heart of the system is the same AMD Ryzen Z series processor that powers the Asus ROG Ally, delivering a significant performance boost over the custom AMD chip used in the Steam Deck. But the Lenovo Legion Go is also only the second handheld gaming PC with an x86 chip to feature detachable controllers – the only other model I’m aware of so far is the ONEXPLAYER 2, which sells for around $1,000 and up.

Detachable controllers allow you to use the handheld in a variety of ways. For example, you can hold it in your hands, use the included kickstand to prop up the base unit on a table while using the controllers via Bluetooth, or plug the Legion Go into your gaming monitor or TV while using the wireless controllers for a more console-like experience.

The Legion Go is also the first model I’m aware of to features a display with a 144 Hz refresh rate (the ROG Ally tops out at 120 Hz, but also has a smaller, lower-resolution screen).

While the hardware all looks pretty great on paper, it remains to be seen whether Lenovo will be able to crack a more difficult challenge that faces all gaming handhelds: the software.

Valve’s Steam Deck might not be the most powerful handheld gaming computer, but it’s become an incredibly popular option thanks to a Linux-based operating system that actually feels like it was made for handhelds (because it was), as well as Valve’s software that allows most Windows games to run on Linux without any major modifications.

Windows-powered handhelds may have better game compatibility out of the box, and even higher-performance processors, among other things. But they tend to require a lot of software overlays to make Windows more handheld-friendly.

The GPD Win line of handhelds addresses this by including physical keyboards, something which almost no other devices in this category have. But Lenovo seems to be banking on other hardware workarounds, by including features like a trackpad, mouse wheel, and mouse sensor.

It’ll be interesting to see how gamers feel about those features once real-world reviews start to arrive in the coming months.

Lenovo Legion Go specs Display 8.8 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

144 Hz

IPS LCD

500 nits

97% DCI-P3 color gamut Processor Up to AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (8 x Zen 4 CPU cores up to 5.1 GHz) Graphics Up to 12 x RDNA 3 compute units RAM 16GB

LPDDR5x-7500 Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

PCIe 4.0 NVMe

M.2 2242 Input 10-point multitouch

Detachable controllers w/gaming buttons and touchpad

Hall effect joysticks

1 x mouse wheel

1 x mouse sensor

6 x assignable buttons

6-axis gyroscope

RGB lighting around joysticks and on power button Ports 2 x USB4 (DisplayPort 1.4, USB PD 3.0)

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Audio 2 x 2W speakers

Dual-array near-field microphones

3.5mm audio Cooling Liquid Crystal Polymer 79-blade fan

Less than 25 dB fan noise in Quiet Mode Battery 49.2 Wh (base unit)

900 mAh (controller batteries) Charging 65W USB-C Dimensions 210 x 131 x 200mm (without controllers)

299 x 131 x 41mm (with controllers) Weight 640 grams (without controllers)

854 grams (with controllers) Price Starting at $700 / €799 (including VAT)

Lenovo is also offering one other thing that helps set its handheld apart: an optional pair of AIR glasses called the Lenovo Legion Glasses.

While they aren’t designed exclusively for the Legion Go (the company says they can be used with “most Windows, Android, or macOS devices with full-function USB-C ports), they’re basically wearable monitors that give you a virtual big-screen experience for gaming on a mobile device like the Legion Go.

The glasses have dual 1920 x 1080 pixel micro OLED displays with 60 Hz refresh rates and built-in speakers, and they come with a 1.2 meter (3.9 foot) USB-C cable and two adjustable nose pads.

They aren’t cheap though. The Lenovo Legion Glasses will sell for $330 (or €499 including VAT) when they go on sale in October, 2023.

