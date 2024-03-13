Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The new Lenovo Thinkpad X13 Gen 5 is a 2.7 pound notebook with a 13.3 inch display, a chassis made from magnesium and aluminum, and support for up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 165U processor.

And the new ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 is a 2.8 pound laptop with similar features except it has a touchscreen display and 360-degree hinge, allowing you to use this computer in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes. Lenovo quietly launched both laptops recently… but if you’re interested in buying one you might want to wait for the company to offer discount pricing, because right now they’re really expensive.

Prices start at $2799 for a Thinkpad X13 Gen 5 with a Core Ultra 5 125U processor, 16GB of LPDDR5x-7500 memory and a 256GB M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD or $3014 for a 2-in-1 model with similar specs.

And things get even more expensive if you start to pile on upgrades such as a higher-performance processor, more memory or storage, a 4G LTE modem, or an IR camera for face recognition.

All versions of both laptops ship standard with a 54.7 Wh battery, a 5MP webcam, and a 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and up to 300 nits brightness. Entry-level versions of the X13 Gen 5 laptop come with a non-touch display, but you can upgrade to a touchscreen. The 2-in-1 ships standard with a touchscreen display and also features a Lenovo Pen for writing or drawing on the screen.

Other features include stereo 2W speakers with Dolby Audio Premium sound, two microphones with far-field voice detection and Dolby Voice support, an LED backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button, and Lenovo’s TrackPoint system with a pointing stick in the center of the keyboard.

Ports include:

2 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x nano SIM card slot (on models with a 4G modem)

While the starting prices for these laptops seems very high for notebooks with these specs, it’s worth keeping in mind that Lenovo positions its ThinkPad models as business laptops and those prices are most likely targeted at enterprise customers. But Lenovo also has a habit of running sales so frequently that I’m not sure why anyone would ever pay the list price for most of the company’s laptops.

via NotebookCheck (1)(2)

