Lenovo is expanding its Legion line of gaming laptops with the new Legion Slim 5 (14″), which represents a few firsts for the company. It’s the company’s first Legion-branded laptop with a 14.5 inch screen and the first to sport an OLED display.

First teased in March, the Legion Slim 5 (14″) should be available in select markets in September, with prices starting at $1440.

While that’s a fair chunk of change to spend on a laptop, the Legion Slim 5 packs a lot of features into a reasonably compact package and looks like it could give the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Razer Blade 14, and Acer Predator Triton 14 a run for their money in the compact gaming laptop space.

Lenovo’s laptop ships with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (105 watt) graphics, up to 64GB of LPDDR5x-6400 memory, and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage.

The memory is not user upgradeable, since it’s soldered to the motherboard, but the storage comes courtesy of an M.2 2280 card that should be removable and replaceable.

The laptop has a 14.5 inch, 2800 x 1800 pixel display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The display supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 400 nits brightness.

Other features include a 73.6 Wh battery, 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, stereo 2W speakers, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1, and a backlit keyboard with swappable keycaps and 1.5mm key travel. Interestingly the keyboard has a white backlight rather then the per-key or per-zone RGB lighting we often see in gaming laptops.

Ports include:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode and 140W power delivery)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4 but no USB-PD)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (with always-on 5V/2A charging)

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio combo

1 x SD card reader

The laptop also has a physical shutter button to disable the camera when it’s not in use.

Lenovo will ship the laptop with up to a 170W slim power adapter. But with support for USB-C charging at up to 140 watts, you should also be able to use existing chargers that support USB-PD charging.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 14″ gaming laptop measures 327 x 249 x 21mm (12.9″ x 9.8″ x 0.8″) and weighs 1.9kg (4.2 pounds).

