The new Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is a 14 inch ChromeOS notebook that has a few features that help set it apart from entry-level Chromebooks such as full HD IPS LCD touchscreen display, front-facing speakers, and a full-function USB Type-C port that can be used for charging, data, and video output.

But it’s also powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 500 processor, which is a chip designed for entry-level Chromebooks. So the laptop won’t be the most powerful Chromebook around, but it also won’t be the most expensive: Lenovo says it will sell for  €349 and up when it launches in Europe in May, 2023.

MediaTek’s Kompanio 500 processor, which also goes by the model number MT8183, is an octa-core chip with four ARM Cortex-A73 CPU cores and four Cortex-A53 cores that all top out at 2 GHz. It also features 800 MHz ARM Mali-G72 graphics and a 2-core AI processing unit with up to 0.5 TOPs of performance.

The laptop’s other features include an optional FHD webcam (with a physical shutter), a dedicated mute key, and support for WiFi 6.

Lenovo says the notebook weighs about 1.3 kg (2.9 pounds) and has “an all-day battery” good for up to 13.5 hours of run time under ideal conditions.

 

