Lenovo’s next mid-range convertible Chromebook sports a 12.2 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, optional support for a backlit keyboard, and a 360-degree hinge that allows you to use the next-gen Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook in laptop or tablet modes.

It’s expected to ship with a choice of Intel N100 or N200 low-power processors (the chips that will replace the Celeron and Pentium-branded Jasper Lake chips). And it should be available in May, 2023 for $350 and up.

An entry-level configuration will have 4GB of LPDDR5 memory and 64GB of eMMC storage, but the convertible Chromebook will also be available with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Other features include 720p or 1080p camera options with physical shutters, a mic mute key, stereo 2W speakers, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and a set of ports that includes:

1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

The new Ideapad Flex 3i Chromebook measures 11.2″ x 8.3″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 2.8 pounds.

press release