Lenovo is getting ready to update its IdeaPad Duet 5 2-in-1 tablet with a new model powered by 13th-gen Intel Core U-series processor options.

The company hasn’t formally announced pricing or availability for the new Ideapad Duet 5 12IRU8 yet, but Lenovo has posted detailed specs on its website indicating that the new tablet looks a lot like last year’s model, but packs a little extra performance.

While the 2022 IdeaPad Duet 5i was available with Intel Pentium 8505 through Core i7-1255U Alder Lake-U processor options and 4GB to 16GB of RAM, the 2023 model is available with Core i3-1315U through Core i7-1355U chips and 8GB to 16GB of RAM.

In other words, entry-level configurations should be a little beefier, and all models should get the performance boost that comes with the move from 12th to 13th-gen Intel Core chips.

The new IdeaPad Duet 5 features as 12.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel LTPS LCD display with up to 500 nits brightness, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut and support for Dolby Vision. It features LPDDR4x-4266 memory, which is soldered to the mainboard and not user-upgradeable) and an M.2 2242 slot for up to a 512GB (user replaceable) PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Other features include stereo 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, a 5MP front-facing fixed-focus camera with IR support for face recognition, a 5MP rear camera with auto-focus, a 50 Wh battery, 65W USB-C power adapter.

The tablet has a magnesium aluminum alloy chassis and comes in a choice of “stone blue” or “storm grey” color options. It features two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports with support for power delivery and video output, plus a 3.5mm audio jack. There’s support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Accessories include a Folio case with a built-in keyboard that can attach to pogo pins on the tablet or connect wirelessly via Bluetooth and a Lenovo Digital Pen 3 active stylus with support for 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Lenovo says the tablet measures 288.3 x 190.3 x 9.5mm (11.4″ x 7.5″ x 0.4″) and weighs 839kg (1.85 pounds). The tablet and Folio case combined weigh 1.19 kg (2.62 pounds).

