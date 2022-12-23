Most laptops have lousy webcams. And a growing number of thin and light models have a limited set of ports. The new Lenovo Go Desk Station is an accessory that tackles both of those issues… plus a few more.

It’s a USB dock that can give you more ports when you need them. But it’s also an adjustable desk lamp, a wireless charging station for your phone. And it comes with a Lenovo Go 4K Pro webcam. The Lenovo Go Desk Station with Webcam will be available in March, 2023 for $329.

While that seems kind of expensive for a non-Thunderbolt dock, wireless charger, lamp, or webcam, it’s actually not all that unreasonable when you consider how much it would cost to buy all of those things separately.

The Lenovo Go 4K Pro webcam alone will sell for $150 when it goes on sale in March. It’s a 4K/30 fps camera with support for 90, 78, or 65 degree fields of view, auto-focus, HDR support, auto-framing, and automatic ambient light adjustment. There’s a privacy shutter on the camera, the webcam is designed to fit seamlessly into the Go Desk Station. And the camera includes a single mono microphone.

The Go Desk Station has an adjustable arm with a built-in light. You can raise or lower the arm or rotate it so it illuminates your face during a video call, shines on documents when pointing down at your desk, or provides ambient lighting for the room. There’s a touch controller that lets you choose between 3000K, 4500K and 6500K color temperatures.

In the base of of the system there’s a USB hub/dock that includes:

1 x USB Type-C input (up to 135W power intput)

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (65W passthrough power output for charging a laptop)

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C (20W power output)

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (5 Gbps)

1 x HDMI 2.0 (4k/60Hz with HDR support)

There’s also a flip-out 15W wireless charging base that you can use to charge a phone, watch, earbuds, or other gadgets that support the Qi wireless charging standard.

