The new Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook features a 12.2 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the notebook in laptop or tablet mode, and an Intel Processor N100 chip based on Intel Alder Lake-N architecture.

First unveiled in December, the Lenovo Flexi 3i Chromebook is now available from Best Buy for $349.

What you get for that price is a model with 4GB of LPDDR5-4800 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, which is about par for the course for entry-level Chromebooks.

Lenovo’s spec sheet for this laptop suggests that models with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an Intel Processor N200 could be on the way, but they’re not available for purchase yet. And since both the memory and storage are soldered to the motherboard, neither is user upgradable.

The Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook measures 284 x 210 x 18.4mm (11.2″ x 8.3″ x 0.7″) and weighs 1.25 kg (about 2.76 pounds). Ports include:

1 x HDMI 1.4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack

1 x microSD card reader

Other features include a 45 Wh battery, stereo 2-watt speakers, a front-facing webcam and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

