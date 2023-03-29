Lenovo’s been selling gaming PCs under its Legion brand since 2017. And in 2020 the company expanded that brand to include gaming phones. But now Lenovo is bringing that chapter to a close.

Rumors had been circulating for the past week or so that Lenovo was getting out of the gaming phone business, and now the company has released a statement to Android Authority confirming those rumors.

According to the statement “Lenovo is discounting its Android-based Legion mobile gaming phones as part of a wider business transformation and gaming portfolio consolidation.”

Mobile gaming has become increasingly popular in recent years, but gaming phones are still a pretty weird category. Most mobile games are designed to run well on mid-range and flagship phones alike, and the rise of game streaming services means that you can use just about any recent phone to play PC or console-quality games by streaming them over the internet or a local network.

But gaming phone makers have still found ways to make the experience of gaming on a mobile device more pleasant by adding features like big batteries, speedy storage, extra USB ports, vapor chamber cooling (or sometimes even spinning fans for active cooling), and shoulder trigger buttons. And RGB lighting… so much RGB lighting.

Lenovo released a couple of Legion-branded phones over the past few years before deciding to shut down its gaming phone business. As far as I can tell, they were never widely available in the US, but they were sold in China and Europe.

Lenovo was hardly the only company playing in this space though. Asus continues to sell gaming phones under the ROG Phone brand, and is expected to release a ROG Phone 7 in the coming months. Xiaomi sells gaming phones under the Black Shark brand (although Android Authority notes that this division was hit by layoffs recently), and Nubia continues to sell gaming phones under its RedMagic brand.