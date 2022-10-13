Chinese PC maker Lenovo has also been in the smartphone business for the past decade or so. But aside from a few Lenovo Legion-branded gaming phones, most of the company’s mobile devices are sold under the Motorola brand.

Now it looks like Lenovo may be preparing to launch something a little different though: a Lenovo ThinkPhone with a variation of the company’s iconic ThinkPad logo on the back.

Lenovo hasn’t made an official announcement yet, but Evan Blass reports for 91mobiles that a leaked image appears to show a ThinkPhone-branded version of a smartphone also known by the codename “Bronco” that could launch in 2023.

Up until now, it looked like the Bronco would be an upcoming Motorola Edge-branded phone, and it’s possible that Motorola will actually offer two versions of the phone, one sold as a Motorola device and the other as a Lenovo phone.

The phone is expected to feature an FHD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 processor (either Gen 1 or Gen 2), a 50MP primary camera, and up to 12GB of RAM. While it most likely won’t be the most powerful phone in Lenovo/Motorola’s lineup, there’s a good chance that Lenovo could position the phone as a business-class device given the Think branding.

It’s also interesting to note that Lenovo basically bought its way into both the PC and smartphone spaces by acquiring well-known businesses in those spaces. Lenovo acquired IBM’s PC division in 2005, which is why you can now buy a Lenovo ThinkPad rather than an IBM ThinkPad. And the company took Motorola Mobility off Google’s hands in 2014.

Now it looks like Lenovo may be trying to bring those two businesses together.

via @evleaks