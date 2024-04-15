Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Chromebox Micro is a tiny computer that’s about the size of a smartphone, giving it a space-saving design and making it easy to transport from place to place.

First announced in December, the Lenovo Chromebox Micro is aimed at business customers. But it’s recently started showing up at online stores including B&H, CDW, and Walmart. It’s listed as back-ordered or out of stock at most of those stores, but this seems like an indication that the little computer could be available to consumers soon.

Whether there will be much consumer demand for the Chromebook Micro though, remains to be seen.

While it’s technically a full-fledged computer capable of running web apps and Android apps while connected to one or more displays, it’s not a particularly powerful system. So it may be best suited for simple, single-purpose applications like video conferencing solutions or information kiosks.

The Lenovo Chromebox Micro is powered by a 6-watt Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core processor based on Intel Jasper Lake architecture. It has 8GB of RAM and support for 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage. None of those features are user-upgradeable, as the processor, memory, and storage are all soldered to the motherboard.

What the computer does have going for it are its compact size and relatively decent set of connectivity and I/O features.

It measures just 6.4″ x 3.1″ x 0.8″, weighs just over 12 ounces, and has an internal volume of just 0.25 liters. You can mount the Lenovo Chromebox Micro to the back of a display (or a wall, desk, or other surface) with just two screws. And the system can be powered with a 45W or 65W power supply and can even be powered by a USB battery pack if you have model capable of outputting 45W or more.

The system supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 and has a set of ports that includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4b port, an audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet port (with support for Wake on LAN).

Lenovo Chromebox Micro specs Processor Intel Celeron N4500

2-cores / 2- threads

1.1 GHz – 2.8 GHz

Intel UHD graphics (16 execution units @ 350 – 750 MHz)

6W TDP Memory 8GB

LPDDR4x-4266 Storage 32GB or 64GB

eMMC 5.1 Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x Gigabit Ethernet (RTL8111H)

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless Intel AX201

WiFi 6

BT 5.1 (BT 5.2 hardware ready) Dimensions 163 x 79 x 20mm

6.4″ x 3.1″ x 0.8″ Weight 350 grams

12.3 ounces

via FanlessTech and ChromeUnboxed

