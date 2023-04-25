LattePanda makes single-board computers that stand out from the usual Raspberry Pi clones in a few ways. Powered by Intel processors, they support most major operating systems including Windows, Linux, and even older versions of macOS. And thanks to Arduino co-processors, they can also be used to control sensors, motors, lights, or other hardware.

The new LattePanda Sigma is the company’s most powerful model to date… and one of the most expensive. The little computer features an Intel Core i5-1340P Raptor Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, and a $579 starting price.

For that price you can pick up a LattePanda Sigma board with Intel’s 28-watt, 12-core, 16-thread processor featuring Iris Xe graphics with 80 execution units and 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory.

Or you can spend $648 for a model that also packs 500GB of solid state storage and support for WiFi 6E.

All versions of the board feature an Arduino Leonardo-compatible ATmega32U4-MU co-processor and plenty of expansion options, including four M.2 connectors for storage, connectivity, or other accessories:

1 x PCIe 4.0 M Key

1 x PCIe 3.0 M Key

1 x M.2 B Key (for storage or 4G/5G cellular module)

1 x M.2 E Key (for WiF & BT module)

There’s also a SATA connector that can be used for a hard drive or SSD, and COM interfaces that can be used for RS-232 or RS-485 peripherals.

And all versions feature a set of ports that includes:

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gbps)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gbps)

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A (480 Mbps)

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

The board can support up to four displays, since in addition to the HDMI port the Thunderbolt ports each support DisplayPort 1.4a Alt Mode for displays with resolutions up to 7680 x 4320 pixels at 60 Hz, and there’s also an eDP connector with support for up to a 120 Hz, 4096 x 2304 pixel display.

Other features include support for a CR1220 3V real-time clock battery, TPM 2.0 security, and 20 GPIO pins.

LattePanda says the board is designed for use with a cooling system that includes heat pipes and a fan for active cooling. The system has a DC power input with support for a 19V/4.7A power supply, but it can also draw power from a USB-C chargers up to 20V/4.5A.

The LattePanda Sigma measures 146 x 102mm (5.75″ x 4″), making it substantially larger than a Raspberry Pi (and even a bit larger than an Intel NUC Pro mainboard). But it’s still a pretty compact device that can be used for a wide variety of applications.