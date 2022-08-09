The LattePanda 3 Delta is a single-board computer with a 10-watt Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core processor, an Arduino Leonardo co-processor, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and support for Windows or Linux.

First launched last year through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, the little computer goes on sale worldwide at 11:00AM Eastern time on August 10, 2022. You’ll be able to pick one up for $279 from the DFRobot shop.

The LattePanda 3 Delta measures 125 x 78 x 16mm (4.9″ x 3.1″ x 0.6″), making it bigger than a Raspberry Pi, but smaller than most modern smartphones. It’s a full-fledged computer capable of supporting Windows 10, Windows 11, or a range of Linux distributions. And it’s a versatile system with plenty of I/o options.

While the 8GB of LPDDR4-2933 memory and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage are soldered to the mainboard, there’s also an M.2 M key with support for PCIe 3.0 NVMe solid state drives, an M.2 B key with support for a cellular modem or SATA SSD, and built-in support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity.

Ports include:

1 x USB Type-C (with support for video output and power input)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

There’s also an eDP connector. which means you can hook up as many as three displays by using the HDMI and USB ports for displays up to 4k @ 60 Hz plus the eDP connector up to a 1080p touchscreen display.

GPIO pins on the board can be used for additional connection options including USB 2.0 or RS-232. And the Arduino ATmega32U4 co-processor opens the possibility of using the LattePanda 3 Delta to control sensors, motors, LED lights, or other accessories.